MultiVersus confirms that the new characters will be different from Super Smash Bros.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a large—scale game that involves a huge number of characters from all over the gaming industry. Despite the impressive list of playable fighters Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans still wanted to see some characters that didn’t make the list. Some of these characters were not presented as in-game fighters, but instead were presented in the game by other means, and some fans thought that such a representation excluded them from the number of fighters.

For example, many fans wanted to see Valuigi in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it never happened, and some pointed to its existence as an auxiliary trophy in the game as the reason. The recently released crossover fighting game MultiVersus is clearly inspired by Super Smash Bros., so some fans have expressed concern that it will apply similar rules to the characters it adds to its list, excluding those represented in other ways.

RELATED: MultiVersus Reveals Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

The conversation about this recently started on Twitter when a fan asked that Spike from the Tom and Jerry cartoons be added to the list of MultiVersus game fighters. Another use of Twitter indicated that Spike was already visible through the knockout effect, and concluded that he most likely would not be added to the list. Others pointed out that some knockout effects already include or reference fighters that already exist on the list, and then developer Tony Huhne stepped in to give some clarification.

According to Hyuin, knockout effects do not mean that the character cannot become a playable member of the list in future updates. This means that MultiVersus won’t necessarily play by the same rules as Super Smash Bros. when it comes to new characters, and so almost everything is on the table.

MultiVersus already has an incredibly diverse cast, and at least four more characters will be added to it in the first season by the time it ends on November 15. As announced by Player First Games, MultiVersus will add Morty Smith to the list in August. 23, and Rick Sanchez will appear a little later this year. DC Comics hero Black Adam is also on the way, as is Stripe from Gremlins.

Data mining efforts have identified two more potential characters for the MultiVersus list in the form of the Wicked Witch of the West and Beetlejuice. It’s unclear exactly when they might be added, but it’s possible they’ll appear at some point in the second season.

MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.