MultiVersus confirms that LeBron James, Rick & Marty

The MultiVersus list gets even bigger with the official confirmation of basketball star LeBron James and the titular duo of Rick and Morty. After countless rumors and speculation, Warner Bros. Last November, announced its own response to crossover games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, with MultiVersus — a platform free game for everyone featuring iconic characters from DC comics. Cartoon Network and Looney Tunes. While MultiVersus is largely aimed at a wide audience thanks to its cartoon art style, the list of games does not shy away from the more adult-oriented properties of Warner Bros., including characters such as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones along with Bugs Bunny, Batman, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

Not all of the MultiVersus fighters have been revealed yet, and fans have been speculating about which famous characters will join the ranks of this exciting new fighter title. The game may also be planning to expand the list after release, as the recently leaked MultiVerus Founder’s Pack DLC hints that 19 additional characters may be introduced over time through the MultiVersus live-service model. At the moment, players are probably excited about the opportunity to fight each other in cartoon combat as favorite characters, including the Iron Giant and Jake from Adventure Time during the upcoming MultiVersus beta.

Warner Bros. Games has just confirmed some of the most popular rumors about new Multiverse characters, announcing three new fighters: NBA superstar and Space Jam: A New Legacy leader LeBron James and the team of grandfather and grandson Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. from the popular Adult Swim show “Rick and Morty”. In the new trailer posted on the official MultiVersus YouTube channel, special attention is paid to LeBron James, demonstrating his basketball-based fighting style, which contains several useful auxiliary techniques that can be adapted to any opponent or style of play. It will be possible to play for LeBron James when the open beta testing of MultiVersus begins on July 26. Meanwhile, in a press statement, Warner Bros. Games says that Rick Sanchez will have a variety of attacks related to his Portal Gun trademark, including calling the helpful Mr. Misix to help. in combat — and that he will be added to the Multiverse list as part of the first season at an unknown date. Morty Smith’s release will coincide with the launch of the 1st season of MultiVersus on August 9, and the clumsy teenage sidekick will include attacks based on retaliatory movements and projectiles such as grenades, as well as the ability to beat himself on opponents.

The previously mentioned open beta version of MultiVersus, in fact, will serve as a software launch of a multiplayer crossover with a live service that will give players access to nine characters to play for. Some fans have already managed to try out Multiverse in the preview and early test runs, and the reaction to the game and its Super Smash Bros-style combat has been mostly positive so far. The area in which, according to many, MultiVersus has surpassed its Nintendo counterpart is the support of competitive and professional games, which even attracted the attention of eminent professional esports players.

Players will already have a colorful set of famous characters owned by Warner Bros when MultiVersus launches its open beta later this week, and it seems even more fun will be added when LeBron James and Rick and Morty join the list later. All of these characters have had their share of crossovers and large-scale action on the big and small screen, but Multiverse may be the strangest adventure that LeBron or Rick and Morty have been a part of to date.