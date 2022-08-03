MultiVersus: All free characters in rotation (August 1-9)

MuiltiVersus, a hit IP mashup fighting game from Player First Games, includes iconic characters from a number of objects owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and free characters change every two weeks. Although the game is currently in open beta testing, it is also a software launch of MultiVersus. The end date of beta testing has not yet been announced, and the seasonal structure will begin on August 9. While there is no obvious end in sight, it looks like the players can continue to fight each other in two-on-two wild battles for some time.

The main advantage of MultiVersus is the list of characters. In this kind of games, many fighters you can play for are in their element — Batman and Arya Stark are no strangers to fighting. Others, like Bugs Bunny or Shaggy and Velma from Scooby-Doo, are much less expected. The result is a fresh, wacky experience with addictive gameplay and light humor that gives MultiVersus a chance to beat Smash Bros. crown.

Although players currently have the option to purchase Founder’s kits, MultiVersus is inherently a free game. It takes its cue from other free—to-play character-based games like League of Legends-locking most of its characters behind in-game currency or real paid access, providing a small selection of free fighters. Founder packs provide character tickets, a premium currency that allows you to unlock more characters; unsurprisingly, more expensive packs give you more tickets. However, even without payment, players can enjoy battles with the current free roster.

MultiVersus — every free character in rotation

MultiVersus can be a free game, but if players don’t want to deal with currency or buy a Founder’s Pack, their access is mostly limited to four of the 19 MultiVersus fighters. The list is designed to provide a wide range of abilities and gameplay while keeping the basic touchstones from character to character. This is largely achieved through the MultiVersus character class system, which defines roles such as Bruiser, Assassin, and Support. The presence of classes may seem a bit strange for a platformer, but the emphasis on two-player teams increases opportunities for specialized characters, while reducing the importance of self-sufficiency.

There is a fairly even distribution of character classes available in the current free list, although there is no Magician. Players will need to unlock it for in-game currency or purchase a Founder’s kit if they want to try out this class this week. Otherwise, the following characters can currently play MultiVersus for free:

DC’s Superman Man of Steel is a Tank fighting with his super strength and laser vision. The Finn Man is a warrior from the Land of Ooo from Adventure Time, a Finn Assassin who uses various items to improve his abilities. Grenade — Causing great damage both near and at a distance, Stephen Universe’s Grenade is a Bruiser. Reindog — Reindog is a brand new creation for MultiVersus; he is a support character described as “Zanifer’s Royal Guardian” and can help his allies recover if they fall off the platform.

These four characters should be a good starting point for players who want to get into MultiVersus. The variety of classes should provide a good mix of play styles and three favorite characters, as well as an adorable furry creature to ensure that most players will find a fighter they like. These characters will be available until August 9, when MultiVersus enters its first season. Two new fighters, titled Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from Rick and Morty, will join the list, and it is likely that four more heroes will become temporarily free, while the current four will return to their more exclusive status. Information has leaked online about many other fighters who will appear on the Multiverse list, but until then, players can enjoy the current set of fighters included in the open beta version of the game.