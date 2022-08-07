MultiVersus adds arcade mode and ranked battles in the first season

Last week, the developer of Player First Games announced that he would have to postpone the 1st season of MultiVersus, the long-awaited release of the rotation of new platformer fighting game content. The delayed content included a battle pass of the first season, as well as new characters Rick and Morty. The status of the next MultiVersus balance patch is also in question. Although the release date of the first season has not yet been determined, Player First is still moving forward. Now a partial roadmap of the first season has been revealed, including a new rating game mode.

MultiVersus has just completed its first major personal tournament as part of EVO 2022. Given the status of the event, it’s not surprising that Player First decided to share the announcement during the event. However, due to the delay of the first season, the announcement was made at a somewhat inconvenient time. The result was a partial roadmap for the first season, which still has no release date. However, the roadmap confirms that new interesting content will appear in MultiVersus.

The first important announcement of the MultiVersus Season 1 roadmap is the introduction of a rating mode. The image shown implies that this “new ranked mode” could be a 1-on-1 ladder. The current open beta version of MultiVersus does not currently have a ranked game, but it does have an MMR for creating skill-based matches. However, the full-rated mode is very much in demand, so it’s not surprising that Player First gives priority to this feature while open beta testing continues.

The second announcement of the roadmap is the classic arcade mode. It is assumed that this is a traditional game mode with a “Players vs AI” ladder, possibly similar to the Super Smash Bros. game mode. Ultimate Classic. However, the image on the road map implies that the ladder can be played together. More detailed information is likely to be published closer to the release of the classic arcade mode.

While these are the two biggest revelations, there are more announcements to be found in the MultiVersus Season 1 roadmap reveal. Firstly, although the players already knew that Rick and Morty would appear in the first season, it is obvious that there are even more characters ahead. Two new skins are also shown: LeBron James as Robin and Brunhild Bugs Bunny.

The announcement of the MultiVersus Season 1 roadmap may not have gone according to plan due to the delayed start of the season, but it’s certainly something the community will appreciate while waiting. Expect more information about the new Player First release schedule for the first season in the coming weeks.

MultiVersus is already available in open beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.