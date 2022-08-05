Multiversos Director Teases Hitbox Overhaul & Finn Nerf

Tony Huhne, director of MultiVersus, teased the upcoming redesign of the hot box system in the game and the potential weakening of Finn from Adventure Time. The crossover fighting game brings together characters from various Warner Bros. films, such as DC Comics, Game of Thrones and Looney Tunes, for intense battles. Despite the recent delay of the 1st season of MultiVersus, the developer of Player First Games apparently plans to improve the title in the near future.

After the soft launch on July 26, MultiVersus will continue to receive support as a free game with a live service. New characters will expand the epic crossover game roster over time, ensuring that there will always be new Warner Bros. icons to unlock and master. MultiVersus already includes fighters such as Harley Quinn, Bugs Bunny and Steven Universe, and Player First Games reported that Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from Rick and Morty will also be introduced soon. Constant updates will also help maintain the balance of fighting games, ensuring that new characters will never dominate the competition. Player First Games recently announced the upcoming enhancement of Wonder Woman in Multiverse, and apparently more balance changes are in the works.

Multiverse director Tony Huhne (via Twitter) recently teased the numerous balance changes that are expected in the Warner Bros. multiverse brawl. Another Twitter user, Sham, suggested that the Finn-man from Adventure Time be nervous, explaining that the high priority of movement allows the adventurer to easily defeat slower characters, such as the Iron Giant. Huhne confirmed that Player First Games is exploring some changes for Finn, but he also revealed that a major redesign of the MultiVersus hitbox system is in development. This update will apparently improve hitboxes across the board, allowing players to more accurately deal damage or avoid it.

MultiVersus will be supported by balance updates

We will be looking at Finn in parts, we are working on a major redesign of our hitbox/heartbox system, so we don’t need too many moving parts.

— Tony Huhne (@Tony_Huynh) August 5, 2022

Despite some fan concern, it seems that the ongoing merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery will not affect the current development of MultiVersus. The entire game runs on Warner Bros. facilities, which leads some players to assume that the Discovery merger was the reason for the delay of the 1st season of MultiVersus. However, director Tony Huhne recently explained on Twitter that this merger has not affected the development of a massive crossover fighting game at all. This bodes well for the future of live-streaming gaming and the potential for extensive content after launch.

The launch of MultiVersus was very successful, and Player First Games’ commitment to supporting fighting games will help expand the player base over time. Hitboxes are an integral part of any fighting game, and MultiVersus will apparently change its system to create an even more balanced gameplay. Finn-Man will also get weakened, so that the hero of “Adventure Time” will become less of a nightmarish encounter in battle.