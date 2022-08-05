Multiverse Safe from the merger of Discovery and Warner Bros.

Earlier this year, WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery, and this move has already had a profound impact on the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. Discovery has abruptly shut down near-finished movies like Batgirl and the Scoob sequel, and plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service in 2023. These decisions turned out to be highly controversial, and fans of Warner Bros. owners worry about their favorite franchises.

The MultiVersus community has expressed some concern about the fact that the new fighting game in the style of Super Smash Bros. it may end up on the chopping block after the merger, but fans apparently have nothing to worry about. MultiVersus developer Tony Huhne took to Twitter to reassure fans about the situation, saying that the merger of Discovery and Warner Bros. will not affect the game.

Huhne’s tweet about the merger came shortly after another tweet in which he said he was “very unhappy” that the team had “disappointed the players.” It seems that the initial tweet caused some fans to worry that Huynh was referring to the merger, taking it as a sign that MultiVersus was in danger of being shut down. However, this particular tweet was actually a link to the announcement of the postponement of the first season of MultiVersus.

Originally, MultiVersus Season 1 was supposed to start next week, but plans have changed, and now the beta version has been extended indefinitely. It’s unclear how long the MultiVersus open beta will last or when Season 1 will begin, but the Battle Pass beta has been extended until August 15th. This may be a sign that the 1st season of Multiverse will still start relatively soon, but fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

MultiVersus Season 1 wasn’t the only delay. In addition to delaying the first season, the new MultiVersus character Morty, known as Rick and Morty, has also been postponed. At the time of this writing, it is unclear exactly when Morty will get into Multiverse, but apparently he will be added whenever the first season arrives.

So far, MultiVersus has enjoyed great success. MultiVersus is one of the most popular free games at the time of writing this article, the open beta version of which has attracted the attention of millions of players. The delay of the first season may be disappointing news for some players, but the good side is that the game apparently won’t suffer due to the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery.

MultiVersus is available in open beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.