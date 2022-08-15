Multiverse: Black Adam and Striped from “Gremlins” are Apparently Confirmed

The new MultiVersus ad hints at two new additions — Black Adam and Stripe from Gremlins.

The ad, which was distributed on social media, shows some new illustrations for the popular online action movie with DC’s Black Adam and the iconic Gremlins strip, which appear as part of the game’s lineup.

To date, none of these characters have been confirmed by the developers of MultiVersus.

A recently leaked list of future characters mentioned both Black Adam and Striped, which now gives a certain legitimacy to the rest of the list. Black Adam is about to make his big screen debut in an upcoming solo film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as DC’s main antihero.

Meanwhile, Stripe was the main antagonist from the first Gremlins movie—originally a cute mogwai who was spawned by Gizmo after the creature was accidentally hit by water. After eating after midnight, Stripe and his gang of bloodthirsty Mogwai turn into gremlins. There is no sign of Gizmo in the ad, but he is mentioned in the leaked list.

Black Adam and Stripe are just the latest additions to Multiverse, the first season of which officially starts today, and Morty will appear in the lineup later this week. After the season was postponed, it looks like MultiVersus will be fueling new content throughout the season, so we may see the appearance of Black Adam and The Strip in the coming weeks.

Multi Vs Characters

