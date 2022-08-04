Multiverse: Available platforms and amplifiers; Cross-platform breakdown

One of the biggest surprises of 2022, MultiVersus, has well-implemented cross-play features that players can use. The free crossover platformer Warner Bros., in fact, launched in open beta testing on July 26 and enjoys great success among members of the community of other popular platform fighters. The game even has a major upcoming tournament at the famous EVO fighting game event, which should be the best demonstration of the game’s best talents.

Despite the fact that many other platform action movies have been released to compete with Super Smash Bros. in the genre of platform action movies, MultiVersus has gained the most momentum. The game is also popular with viewers from other games such as Brawlhalla and Rivals of Aether. Thanks to the presence of IP addresses that can compete with popular Nintendo mascots and third-party add-ons, as well as free play and a bright personality, MultiVersus can make Smash Bros a legitimate competitor to both casual and competitive Smash.

Related: Every MultiVersus Character Can be Added after Launch

However, another reason why MultiVersus has gained such a large distribution is due to the fact that it is available on most major platforms. While Super Smash Bros. somewhat limits its audience, being exclusive to Nintendo platforms, MultiVersus does not have exclusivity, which allows the game to reach more players. In addition to this availability on many platforms, the game also has a cross-platform game.

MultiVersus is available on most major platforms with reliable cross-platform play

MultiVersus is available on most major platforms, including current and latest generation consoles. In total, the platformer is available on five different platforms: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam or Epic Games Store. This wide availability, as well as the fact that MultiVersus is free for both online and local multiplayer, has helped MultiVersus take off.

On all these platforms, MultiVersus supports both cross-play and cross-progress, encouraging players to use all the platforms available to them to play. Linking accounts on different platforms is also easy. Players just need to link their WB account (or create one), after which they will be able to unlock all the cross-platform features that MultiVersus has to offer. Cross-progress allows players to use their unlocked characters and cosmetics on consoles and PCs if they have a shared WB account. The cross-platform multiplayer game works in a similar way: players will need to add their WB friends’ accounts to their separate WB friends list, and then send invitations through the WB ecosystem.

In general, MultiVersus has become an unexpected hit of the summer and offers reliable cross-platform features. These features include cross-progress to transfer characters and skins, such as the upcoming Space Jam form, to new platforms and cross-play so that players can team up with their friends no matter what console they are on. These cross-platform features bring MultiVersus players together in one ecosystem, allowing players to truly thrive together.