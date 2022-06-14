Multiplayer modes that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 needs on the first day

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to be doomed to success. Not only is it the sequel to the well-received 2019 reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but it’s also the same name as one of the most beloved games in franchise history. If you believe the leaks, the upcoming game will also feature some iconic weapons and maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While a large number of maps and a diverse arsenal of weapons are crucial, one aspect of the Call of Duty multiplayer game that is no less important is the game modes offered. The franchise has introduced many memorable modes over the years, and while recent entries have had several classic modes postponed for post-launch seasons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should change that. Players would probably be amazed if a huge lineup of game modes were present from the very beginning, since it would be best to abandon the rotation of the latest games in playlists.

We give time to reveal the most underrated Call of Duty modes

When players think about the multiplayer game Call of Duty, several game modes most likely come to mind. Many players are happy with the simple gameplay of Team Deathmatch and Free-For-All, but for those who need a goal to fight, Domination and Hardpoint have always been the preferred choice. “Find and Destroy” is another must—have mode, and the one-life gameplay is great for those who prefer intense matches that reward skills. However, apart from these modes, nothing is guaranteed for the Call of Duty multiplayer game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should strive to include classic modes that have persisted in recent years prior to launch. A prime example of this is Demolition, a favorite mode because it constantly provides long matches and games with a lot of kills. Another good choice for the first day’s game mode would be “Capture the Flag,” a team offering that many fans would like to see it become a staple of the series again.

Two similar, but equally strong modes are “Control” and “Headquarters”, and regardless of which one Infinity Ward chooses, it would be great to see any of them in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. These two modes reward good coordination with teammates, as careful planning when it comes to both defense and offense is crucial. Although Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Patrol could be brought back instead of these modes, it wasn’t as popular, so something with a legacy like Headquarters or Control would be preferable.

Make sure that fans of Modern Warfare 2 don’t have to wait for props hunting and party games

Another late appearance of modern Call of Duty games was party games. However, whenever modes like Gun Game or Infected debut, fans of the series always welcome them with open arms. Thus, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should do everything possible to introduce all the classic party games from the very beginning.

Along with the aforementioned Gun Game, it would be very interesting to see One in the Chamber again. Another fun option is “Sticks and Stones”, and if we assume that something like a crossbow is present in the Modern Warfare 2 line of weapons, it will be a fairly simple addition. Perhaps Infinity Ward could even bring a unique twist to party games by bringing back Wager matches from the original Black Ops. Cash on delivery points or even weapon blueprints may be at stake, as a recent leak suggested that Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to exchange blueprints with each other. If confirmed, it would be fun to see how players can play with their blueprints in party games.

Along with classic party games such as Infected and Gun Game, Prop Hunt is constantly appearing in all Call of Duty games released over the past five years. So, eventually it will most likely appear in Modern Warfare 2, although it would be nice to see it enabled on the first day. If this is the case, players may have time to explore the best locations on all the starting maps before additional maps appear in the seasons of Modern Warfare 2.

Let Infinity Ward keep innovating with more shootouts and face-to-face

In addition to a more down-to-earth tone and a significant leap for Call of Duty in terms of the game engine, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was praised for introducing a shootout. On the first attempt, this 2V2 game mode instantly became a hit, refreshing the sensations and fully demonstrating the powerful firefight of the new Modern Warfare. Despite the good support after the launch, many still consider the original version of Gunfight to be the best, while the attempt of Black Ops Cold War was worthy, and the Champion Hill mode from Vanguard caused controversy.

Considering how impressive the original Gunfight was, it would be a shame if Infinity Ward didn’t include 2V2 mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from the very beginning; it would also be nice if Tournaments and the 3v3 Face off option appeared in the game earlier.

If a firefight is present from the very beginning, Infinity Ward will have more opportunities for innovation in the mode and additional time to add 2-by-2 cards after launch.

The same logic applies to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in general. The original Modern War 2 was filled with interesting game modes when it was released, and the new version should follow suit, featuring all the fan-favorite modes on October 28. fans have never seen, for example, a leaked experience similar to Tarkov before. Being able to get infected or score 100 kills in demolition is not something fans have to wait months for, and giving gamers such an experience from the very beginning will make the launch stronger. Providing all the classics in the base game, and then adding more experiments after the release will be a good change compared to previous years, so hopefully this is the approach Infinity Ward will take.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.