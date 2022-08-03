Multiplayer images of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been leaked… at LA Rams

Images of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode have leaked from a very unexpected source — the LA Rams football team.

LA Rams player Cameron Dicker caught a glimpse of the lobby screen of the upcoming Call of Duty game, which he appeared to be playing at the event.

“Having fun with the new @callofduty,” he said in an already deleted Instagram post (via Charlie Intel). It is believed that this high-profile event gave LA Rams players a preview of the multiplayer game Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

But Dicker also included a screenshot in his post, and several other images from the event give us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming CoD sequel.

Although other players have also posted images on social media, it appears that their usernames have since been cropped.

It is noteworthy that one player posted a screenshot of the in—game menu showing the DMZ mode – the new Call of Duty game mode, which is compared to the “Escape from Tarkov”. DMZ is short for “demilitarized zone”, in which players will perform “evacuation missions”. A recent leak provided more details… and now it looks like his inclusion in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was inadvertently confirmed.

The LA Rams event sparked a flurry of social media posts from players, some of whom boasted about playing the yet-to-be-released game. “I hope @callofduty will demonstrate an unreleased game,” one of the players said.

Defensive Back Quentin Lake even posted a video showing a brief 1-second overview of the gameplay — although you can’t make out much.

In general, this event looks like an auto-goal for Activision, which has seen several Call of Duty leaks over the past few weeks.

