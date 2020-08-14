Multilaser launches laptop for students

Multilaser announced a new inexpensive notebook aimed at students in Brazil. The M11W Prime is a 2 in 1 with a 360 ° opening, touch screen and Intel processor.

The product has a specific button on the keyboard to open Netflix and is already on sale on the website of the national manufacturer for the suggested price of R $ 1,699. Thus, taking into account the high prices between notebooks and other electronics in the country, the Multilaser laptop can be an interesting alternative to Chromebooks, especially for those who prefer to continue using the more traditional Windows 10.

The computer is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and features a Pentium N3700 processor from Intel, with four cores and 2.4 GHz clocks. The screen, in turn, is 11.6 inches and has HD resolution, which can be little to watch movies and series via streaming – despite the button for Netflix. It is worth mentioning that, even with the resource, the user must have an active subscription to access the service. In addition, the available space on the screen tends to decrease, as the items get bigger at low resolution.

The laptop also features a 0.3 megapixel front camera for video calls and 64 GB internal storage, which is divided between 32 GB in eMMC, a standard that promises to be faster than traditional HD – although lower than SSD – and others 32 GB on SD card. There is also an SSD slot available for future upgrades.

Other features include Wi-Fi connection b / g / n and Bluetooth 4.0, an older standard that may not deliver such an efficient connection with headphones or speakers, for example. The model has 4 GB of RAM and has a microHDMI output to connect to a second screen. In addition, it also features a USB 2.0 port, another USB 3.0 port, SD card reader and auxiliary headphone jack.

Regarding the size, the product has dimensions 28.18 x 19.1 x 1.75 cm and weighs 1.735 kg. With that, it should be interesting to carry in your backpack or bag without problems.



