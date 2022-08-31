Multi Versus Shakes up its Selection of Free Action Movie Previews

It’s been a successful couple of months for Warner Bros and Player First Games, as the multiverse continues to be popular among players. After a successful period of open beta testing, MultiVersus is constantly breaking records, reaching more than 20 million players. Thanks to constant updates, seasonal content and a very sociable development team, it is likely that this popularity will continue.

Another part of this success may be due to the large list of characters that Player First Games has access to thanks to the huge variety of franchises and IP addresses of Warner Bros. MultiVersus already has an eclectic list, starting with Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. Finn and Jake from Adventure Time and a host of superheroes, including Wonder Woman and Batman. Naturally, all fans have their favorites, and they talk quite frankly about who else should join the game in a future update.

Even with the advent of more characters like Black Adam, Player First Games allows players to essentially give it a try before buying, changing the available free characters from time to time. The current rotation of previews, which began on August 30, includes DC villain Harley Quinn, Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes, and Velma and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Players can play and level up until September 13, when a new set of characters will be replaced. Fortunately, progress will continue even if the character becomes blocked again.

Once the characters are replaced, players will have two different ways to unlock them. While Founder’s Pack buyers have character unlock tickets that they can use, everyone else can use coins or glimium. The cost of characters in MultiVersus varies depending on the coins that can be earned by simply playing, winning and toasting other players after the match. Gleamium is a MultiVersus premium currency that can only be obtained by spending real money or by choosing one of the various founder’s kits.

In addition to the free characters, MultiVersus seems to be waiting for big successes. Recently, Warner Bros registered a popular Internet meme called Big Chungus, which led many in the community to assume that the hefty Bugs Bunny would be added to the game in some capacity. In the near future, gaming director Tony Huhne confirmed that the next update for Multiverse will be one of the biggest at the moment, and teased that it will add “a lot of cool stuff.”

MultiVersus is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.