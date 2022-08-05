Multi Versus Batman Pose seems to be a reference to the return of the Dark Knight

MultiVersus is a crossover fighting game that offers tons of fun Easter eggs that match up with the respective franchises of the included characters.

MultiVersus features a variety of characters scattered across multiple universes, just like Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. This game features a wide range of characters, including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo and many others. . This range of franchises and characters allows First Party Games to include many Easter eggs and references, which promotes discussion by the player community even at the beta testing stage of the game.

The iconic Batman pose was noticed in the community, which fans can recognize from the graphic novel “The Return of the Dark Knight”, written and illustrated by Frank Miller. The graphic novel was subsequently adapted into an animated film by Jay Oliva, and was also used as inspiration for Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman, in both of which Batman does the same pose in the air as lightning strikes in the background. This Easter egg pose can be found in the game using a combo set described as a side air attack used twice.

The Return of the Dark Knight was written in 1985 and is considered one of the most influential comics to date, as he was responsible for reviving the character through his contextual analysis and, thus, for the development of the comic book environment in the modern era of pop music. culture. Unsurprisingly, MultiVersus would benefit from the Batman created by Frank Miller, as the pose is most recognizable as a defining character trait for hardcore audiences. In The Return of the Dark Knight, the pose originated from a scene in which a Gotham cop sees Batman swinging in the sky and chasing a group of robbers. This scene marks the first notable return of the superhero after retirement, making this moment a landmark for Batman.

The idea of a multiverse is not new in the world of movies, comics and games. As a result, it’s not surprising that MultiVersus has an impressive list of universes and characters. The fighting game has accumulated positive reviews during the beta testing stage, so players can expect that the list of characters and opportunities for improvement will grow in the coming months as more reviews are received.

MultiVersus is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.