Mulan came to Disney Plus without Chinese subtitles

Mulan was finally released on Disney Plus but users are outraged by the lack of subtitles in Chinese The language of the protagonist!

Disney’s Mulan does not have Chinese subtitles upon arrival on the streaming platform and fans are upset about it. The reveal comes from a group of viewers on Twitter who reported their disappointment at that fact.

The Mulan movie is available with various other subtitles, but the Chinese feature has yet to be added. A tweet by Naaman Zhou of The Guardian drew attention to the fact.

Fans annoyed by lack of subtitles on Mulan

On the Disney + Subreddit, fans are also discussing the topic. Needless to say, people expected Mulan to be subtitled in Chinese upon release due to the film’s story and setting. Perhaps Disney plans to add the subtitles when it launches in China on September 11.

Although, you can probably expect the company to move to correct this now that it is receiving attention. Until then, fans will have to either cope or just wait for the whole process.

in case you needed any more reasons not to watch the new Mulan, it doesn’t even have Chinese subtitles on Disney Plus pic.twitter.com/eeqoyhsfoB — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) September 6, 2020

An annoyed fan Facebook comment on the Tweet reads: “Mom and Dad were so excited to see Mulan and I took the bait and paid $ 30. They don’t even have Chinese subtitles and this is literally a movie about MY CULTURE. Netflix has Chinese subtitles. More importantly, notice how Eurocentric this list is. Yes, I also had to find out who is speaking Suomi. ”

Mulan is the live action remake of the 1998 Disney animated film. The Chinese folk tale of “The Ballad of Mulan” provides the basis for the film, starring Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An , Ron Yuan, Gong Li and Jet Li. Niki Caro directed the film from a script by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mulan will not see a theatrical release in North America and is instead available on Disney + through Premier Access. It will be released in theaters in some international markets.



