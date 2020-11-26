MudRunner, free game on the Epic Games Store

One more week, the Epic Games store offers a new free title, while they have already announced the following.

If last week we traveled to the space of Elite Dangerous and the parallel world full of fantastic creatures of The World Next Door, Epic Games Store now takes us to a completely different place. As planned, MudRunner has been the free title of choice for the next seven days. In this way, players who wish to do so will be able to get it from November 26 to December 3. It goes without saying that once claimed you can keep it in your library permanently.

The Epic Games store has also announced what the next free video game will be. This is Cave Story +, which will be available from next week.

MudRunner, for its part, is a title that leads us to drive off-road vehicles to travel through extreme Siberian landscapes. Provided only with a compass and a map, we will have the opportunity to drive up to 19 vehicles, each with its own characteristics and equipment. We will have to complete the objectives and face all the dangers that are presented to us, which will not be few. Mud, rivers, obstacles, adverse weather conditions or dynamic cycles of day and night will be aspects to take into account. It’s time to get behind the wheel and prove yourself as a driver in extreme situations.

How to download on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!



