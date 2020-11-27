Mudrunner and Cave Story + are free games

The Epic Games Store has been quite generous in recent weeks and has made several titles available to users of the platform completely free of charge. The chosen ones for next Thursday, December 3rd, are MudRunner, an off-road simulator, and the indie Cave Story +.

Currently, Sludge Life, Delores: The Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure and the first season of 3 Out of 10 are the free games on the platform and continue this way until next Thursday, the date on which the two games mentioned above enter the catalog.

To redeem the games is very simple, just access the Epic Games Store platform and go down the page in the “Free Game” tab, click on the title and confirm the purchase at no cost. Another option is to access Epic’s official website and redeem via the browser, but the titles can only be downloaded through the platform.

Mudrunner’s proposal is for an off-road experience in which players drive huge vehicles and travel around different places with just the help of a map and a compass. In all, there will be 19 vehicles available, each with its own particularities to face the challenges of the game.

Cave Story + presents an original story full of personality, mystery and fast-paced fun. The indie game developed by Nicalis is an exciting adventure that resembles classic games like Alex Kid, for example.



