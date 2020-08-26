Much more practical: DJI Osmo Mobile 4 introduced!

Mobile shooting has become much more important now. DJI also launches the sought-after accessories for these shots with the Osmo Mobile series. The company, which recently launched the Osmo Mobile 3, which is among the smallest gimbals (fixing apparatus) in the world, adds a new one to this model. DJI Osmo Mobile 4 comes with its much more advanced features. Here are the DJI Osmo Mobile 4 features and price:

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 features and price

For people shooting with a phone, it is very important to shoot practically. DJI is also adding a new member to the DJI Osmo Mobile series, which enables those who shoot with the phone to do their job much more professional. DJI Osmo Mobile 4 stands out with its features.

As you can see above, the Mobile 4 model, which enables shooting with smart phones in a much more practical way, seems to take a very important position among the fixing devices. This apparatus, which is presented in a very stylish and compact design, allows to make professional shots in a short time by virtually integrating with another part attached to the smartphone.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 meets advanced capabilities. In general, we see that a new magnetic apparatus has been added to the device, which does not show a significant change in the body design compared to the previous model. This apparatus is used in two different ways. DJI’s new model, which frees the phones from the clamp design, offers a much easier carrying experience.

The product is foldable like the previous models and can easily fit in the bag. Thanks to its motorized structure, it provides easy movement. Thus, it becomes possible to move the phone more stably while shooting. This structure is designed for both horizontal and vertical shots and offers significant advantages at the point of still video shooting.

While there are striking improvements on the software side of the new device, there are also different shooting modes in the mobile application of Osmo Mobile 4. The device can be charged with the USB-C cable and offers approximately 15 hours of use with its 2450 mAh battery. The price of the device in Europe is recorded as 149 dollars.



