MTV VMAs 2020: Meet All The Nominees

Next August 30 the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will take place and now we already know who is nominated. This annual award is responsible for bringing together great music stars as they compete to demonstrate their talent and popularity.

The battles for this year have already thrilled all music fans and the voting has just begun.

Find out which are the 15 different categories to vote for this year and find out if your favorite artist is nominated, so you can show your full support through your votes.

1. VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Taylor Swift, The Man

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

2. ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

3. PUSH THE BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRee

YUNGBLUD

4. SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted

Doja Cat, Say So

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion, Savage

Postmalone, Circles

Roddy Ricch, The Box

5. BETTER COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, Stuck with U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin, Rhythm

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid, Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

6. BEST OF POP

BTS, On

Halsey, You Should Be Sad

Jonas Brothers, What A Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Intentions

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me

Taylor Swift, Lover

7. BEST OF HIP HOP

DaBaby, Bop

Einem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla

Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion, Savage

Roddy Ricch, The Box

Travis Scott, The Highest In The Room

8. BEST OF R&B

Alicia Keys, Underground

Chloe x Halle, Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker, Eleven

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

9. BEST OF K-POP

BTS, On

EXO, Obssesion

(G) IDLE, Oh My God

Monsta X, Someone’s Someone

Red Velvet, Psycho

TXT, Run Away

10. BEST LATINO

Anuel AA ft Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin, China

Bad Bunny, I Perreo Alone

Black eyed Peas ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, Mamacita

J Balvin, Yellow

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin, What a Penalty

11. BEST OF ROCK

Blink-182, Happy Days

Coldplay, Orphans

Evanescence, Wasted On You

Fall Out Boys ft. Wyclef Jean, Dear Future (Hand Up)

Green Day, Oh Yeah!

The Killers, Caution

12. BEST OF ALTERNATIVE

The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low, Some Kind Of Disaster

FINNEAS, Let’s Fall In Love For The Night

Lana Del Rey, Doin ‘Time

Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine

Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern

13. BEST VIDEO FROM HOME

5 seconds Of Summer, Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck with U

Blink-182, Happy Days

Darke, Toosie Slide

John Legend, Bigger Love

Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern

14. BEST QUARANTINE PRESENTATION

Chloe x Halle, Do It from MTV Prom-Anthon

CNCO, MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice, MTV Presents Club: #DanceTogether

John Legend, #TogetherAtHome

Lady Gaga, Smile from One World Together At Home

Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute

15. VIDEO FOR GOOD

Andersib .Paak, Lockdown

Billie Eilish, All The Good Girls Go To Hell

Demi Lovato, I Love Me

H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe

Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift, The Man

There will also be some categories that recognize the work of directors and choreographers, however those awards will not be decided by the public.



