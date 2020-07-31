MTV VMAs 2020: Meet All The Nominees

Next August 30 the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will take place and now we already know who is nominated. This annual award is responsible for bringing together great music stars as they compete to demonstrate their talent and popularity.
The battles for this year have already thrilled all music fans and the voting has just begun.
Find out which are the 15 different categories to vote for this year and find out if your favorite artist is nominated, so you can show your full support through your votes.
1. VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Taylor Swift, The Man
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
2. ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
3. PUSH THE BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRee
YUNGBLUD
4. SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish, Everything I Wanted
Doja Cat, Say So
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion, Savage
Postmalone, Circles
Roddy Ricch, The Box
5. BETTER COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, Stuck with U
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin, Rhythm
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid, Beautiful People
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
6. BEST OF POP
BTS, On
Halsey, You Should Be Sad
Jonas Brothers, What A Man Gotta Do
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Intentions
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Rain On Me
Taylor Swift, Lover
7. BEST OF HIP HOP
DaBaby, Bop
Einem ft. Juice WRLD, Godzilla
Future ft. Drake, Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion, Savage
Roddy Ricch, The Box
Travis Scott, The Highest In The Room
8. BEST OF R&B
Alicia Keys, Underground
Chloe x Halle, Do It
H.E.R. ft. YG, Slide
Khalid ft. Summer Walker, Eleven
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
9. BEST OF K-POP
BTS, On
EXO, Obssesion
(G) IDLE, Oh My God
Monsta X, Someone’s Someone
Red Velvet, Psycho
TXT, Run Away
10. BEST LATINO
Anuel AA ft Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin, China
Bad Bunny, I Perreo Alone
Black eyed Peas ft. Ozuna and J. Rey Soul, Mamacita
J Balvin, Yellow
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj, Tusa
Maluma ft. J Balvin, What a Penalty
11. BEST OF ROCK
Blink-182, Happy Days
Coldplay, Orphans
Evanescence, Wasted On You
Fall Out Boys ft. Wyclef Jean, Dear Future (Hand Up)
Green Day, Oh Yeah!
The Killers, Caution
12. BEST OF ALTERNATIVE
The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
All Time Low, Some Kind Of Disaster
FINNEAS, Let’s Fall In Love For The Night
Lana Del Rey, Doin ‘Time
Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine
Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern
13. BEST VIDEO FROM HOME
5 seconds Of Summer, Wildflower
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, Stuck with U
Blink-182, Happy Days
Darke, Toosie Slide
John Legend, Bigger Love
Twenty One Pilots, Level Of Concern
14. BEST QUARANTINE PRESENTATION
Chloe x Halle, Do It from MTV Prom-Anthon
CNCO, MTV Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice, MTV Presents Club: #DanceTogether
John Legend, #TogetherAtHome
Lady Gaga, Smile from One World Together At Home
Post Malone, Nirvana Tribute
15. VIDEO FOR GOOD
Andersib .Paak, Lockdown
Billie Eilish, All The Good Girls Go To Hell
Demi Lovato, I Love Me
H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe
Lil Baby, The Bigger Picture
Taylor Swift, The Man
There will also be some categories that recognize the work of directors and choreographers, however those awards will not be decided by the public.