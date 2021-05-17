MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: see the complete list of winners

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 were held, 0n May 16, the award ceremony that celebrates the most important moments in cinema and television, as well as the best actors, series and films. One of the most anticipated and special guests of the night was Jacob Elordi, who has conquered the youth audience for the past few years in his roles as Nate Jacobs and Noah Flynn.

We tell you which movies, series and actors were honored at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021!

Lana Condor also attended the MTV event, as the film adaptation of Beth Reekles’ novel won the ‘Best Picture’ category. For their part, Addison Rae and her co-star, Tanner Buchanan, starred in an intense kiss on stage that gave a lot to talk about.

Sierra Capri left fans jaw-dropping after sporting a two-piece outfit in off-white plaid. For her part, Yara Shahidi starred in the most emotional moment of the night by giving a speech after presenting the award for Best Performance in a Movie, which went to Chadwick Boseman, who died last August 2020.

“It is a great honor for me to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman. I know I speak for myself, for his legions of fans, and for the communities he so beautifully represented when I say that we are honored to celebrate his art today and every day. His impact is eternal and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art have changed the world. We love you and we miss you, ”said the actress.

See the full list of winners!

Best Borat Film Next Documentary Film Judas and the Black Messiah Promising Young Woman Soul To All the Boys: Always and Forever – WINNER

Best Bridgerton Cobra Kai Series Emily in Paris The Boys WandaVision – WINNER

Best Performance in a Movie Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Best Performance in a Series Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision – WINNER Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy Emma Corrin – The Crown Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – WINNER Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984 Jack Quaid – The Boys Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks – WINNER Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedy Performance Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek Eric Andre – Bad Trip Issa Rae – Insecure Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America – WINNER

Best Villain Aya Cash – The Boys Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision – WINNER Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough performance Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia Ashley Park – Emily in Paris Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Paul Mescal – Normal People Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton – WINNER

Best Fight Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha – WINNER Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Terrifying performance Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor – WINNER Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) – WINNER The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)