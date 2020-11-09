MTV EMA fires by making a duet with Maluma!

Yesterday took place the MTV EMA 2020. The opportunity for Aya Nakamura to appear alongside Maluma, on the remix of “Djadja”!

Although she didn’t come out a winner at the MTV EMAs, Aya Nakamura still set the stage on fire with Maluma, on the remix of “Djadja”.

Thus, the two singers offered us a show of madness, by interposed screens, the covid forcing everyone to stay in their respective country.

A precious moment that the Colombian artist still seems to have enjoyed, despite the extenuating circumstances. Thus, on his Instagram account, the latter shared a few passages of their performance, together.

In caption, he wrote then: “DJADJA REMIX / HAWAÏ AT THE PRICES @mtvema WEIRD TO SING THEM LIVE, WE WILL SEE YOU SOON! #Papijuancho @ayanakamura_officiel “.

A post that was liked by more than 700,000 people and commented on a lot. Just that !

AYA NAKAMURA DOES NOT UNDERSTAND HER DEFEAT!

It was finally Mr. Pokora who left with the trophy for best French artist. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this trophy. I am very happy to be the French Artist of the Year at the MTV EMAs. This is the first time, I know you voted like crazy, so thank you from the bottom of my heart, I owe you as much as I owe you so much, “he then exclaimed.

“I would like to dedicate this trophy to everyone who works in the event industry, in culture. I think of you very much and I hope that we will find ourselves very soon on stage or on the roads. Take care of yourself, have a happy holiday and I kiss you. See you soon, ”he concluded.

A victory that is not to everyone’s liking, Aya Nakamura included. Indeed, this morning, the singer grabbed her Twitter account and wrote: “He won for what sounds? Nothing against him but he is not even in the top 10 ”. A message that Aya Nakamura immediately withdrew.



