MTV EMA 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS and Justin Bieber

The list of artists competing for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2020 has already been released. Is it your favorite?

Lady Gaga has garnered seven nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), followed by BTS and Justin Bieber, each of whom received five nominations.

The global music awards ceremony also added new categories: Best Latino, Video for Good, and Best Live Virtual.

Gaga’s nominations include Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on “Rain On Me,” which also secured nominations for Best Song and Best Collaboration (Gaga won five VMAs in the US edition, which aired on August 30th).

The categories that BTS and Bieber compete for include the biggest fans and the best pop, which is sure to provide a controversial result as Army and Beliebers go head-to-head.

The EMAs will also bring back local honors, with nominations including Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for Best American Act; Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for Best Canadian Act and Dua Lipa for Best UK and Irish Act, among others.

DaBaby, Doja Cat, and YUNGBLUD, among others, will compete for Best New Artist, while Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK, and Little Mix will be among those competing for Best Group.

The two-hour show, which is in its twenty-seventh year, will air globally on MTV internationally on November 8. Fans can cast their votes until November 2.



