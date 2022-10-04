MTGArena Gets Updated Set of Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered

The next non—standard set of MTG Arena will return to the iconic MtG – Innistrad aircraft, as MTGA will receive an updated set of Shadows Over Innistrad.

Wizards of the Coast, presented as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Magic the Gathering, announced that MTG Arena is revising one of the most iconic Magic the Gathering sets — Shadows Over Innistrad, in a new addition Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered. Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered will appear at MTG Arena in the first half of 2023, but Wizards of the Coast did not name the exact date or month when players can expect the set to appear in the digital board game.

“Tabletop Magic isn’t the only part of Magic that… looks into the Wayback Machine,” says Magic host Blake Rasmussen. “Magic: The Gathering Arena is also going to revisit some old sets. In the first half of 2023, MTG: Arena will release Shadows Over Innistrad Remastered. Many of these maps come to the Arena to enter the Explorer format and bring it closer to Pioneer. Explorer Anthology 2 will be released later this year, 2022, and we will have more information about it. But know that he is on his way and will be here until 2023.”

The original set was released on paper back in April 2016. “Shadows over Innistrad” was a large addition consisting of 297 maps. He laid the foundation for the Shadows over Innistrad block, the second half of which consisted of a smaller addition Eldritch Moon. Shadows Over Innistrad is known for its Gothic theme with spirits, werewolves, zombies, angels and vampires. The set also features Delirium, Investigation, and Stealth mechanics, as well as two-sided maps, Madness mechanics, and Transformation mechanics.

As indicated in the quote above, MTG Arena will also receive Explorer Anthology 2, which will be released later this year, and more detailed information about which will be revealed in the near future.