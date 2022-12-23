MTGArena Codes: a Complete List of All Codes That Can Be Used in The Game

Magic The Gathering Arena always has codes that you can use immediately to get free test kits for the latest expansion of the game, and here is the current list as of December 2022. These cards will be added to your collection for your use. when you test them in your games and create your strongest deck to compete with online players.

You should get as many free MTG Arena codes as possible, as expanding the entire digital pool of Magic The Gathering cards may take some time if you are not willing to shell out some money to immediately buy several sets like real cards. It would definitely be a slow process to collect cards by grinding out gold or premium gems while playing regularly. To make it easier to work with these cards, here is a list of all the current codes that provide mostly free sets, as well as gold to boost your game. Some of the codes will also unlock certain cards, cosmetic items, and experience boosts to help you progress further in the free skill pass. Playing MTGA will allow fans of Magic: The Gathering to play this game more, especially thanks to the easily accessible online players and the convenience of the availability of the game, which can be played on PCs and mobile phones.

New MTG Arena codes will be added from time to time (especially with each new addition), so don’t forget to bookmark this page and come back later!

Free MTG Arena Rewards

Awards Release Date

13.12.2022 6 sets of Alchemy: The Brothers’ War

13.12.2022 Map of the base land Wastes

Free codes for MTG Arena

Date Released Code Rewards Expiry Date 2022/12/09 RepairAndRecharge 3000 XP

1000 Gold 2022/12/20 2022/11/15 PlayBRO 3 The Brothers’ War packs TBA 2022/10/07 PlayDMUA

PlayDMUAlchemy 3 Alchemy: Dominaria packs TBA 2022/09/01 PlayDMU 3 Dominaria United packs TBA 2022/07/07 PlayHBG 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate packs TBA 2022/06/02 PlayAlchemyNewCapenna 3 Alchemy: New Capenna packs TBA 2022/05/16 CabarettiAlliance Cabaretti Sleeve TBA 2022/05/16 RiveteerBlitz Riveteers Sleeve TBA 2022/05/16 ObscuraConnive Obscura Sleeve TBA 2022/05/16 MaestroCasualty Maestros Sleeve TBA 2022/05/16 BrokerShield Brokers Sleeve TBA 2022/04/28 PlaySNC 3 Streets of New Capenna packs TBA 2022/04/08 InformationIsPower Obscura Sleeve TBA 2022/04/08 CrimeIsAnArtForm Maestros Sleeve TBA 2022/04/08 AlwaysFinishTheJob Riveteers Sleeve TBA 2022/04/08 FunIsntFree Cabaretti Sleeve TBA 2022/04/08 ReadTheFinePrint Brokers Sleeve TBA 2022/03/17 PlayNEOAlchemy 3 Alchemy: Kamigawa packs TBA 2022/02/10 PlayNEO 3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs TBA 2021/11/11 PlayVOW 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs TBA 2021/09/16 PlayMID 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs TBA 2021/07/08 PlayDND 3 Forgotten Realms packs TBA 2021/04/15 PlayStrixhaven 3 Strixhaven: School of Mages packs TBA 2021/03/25 DebateDuelists Silverquill Sleeve TBA 2021/03/25 ArtClub Prismari Sleeve TBA 2021/03/25 SwampPunks Witherbloom Sleeve TBA 2021/03/25 MathWhizzes Quandrix Sleeve TBA 2021/03/25 RockJocks Lorehold Sleeve TBA 2021/01/28 PlayKaldheim 3 Kaldheim packs TBA 2020/11/12 TryKaladesh 1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack TBA 2020/09/17 PlayZendikar 3 Zendikar Rising packs TBA 2020/06/25 PlayM21 3 Core Set 2021 packs TBA 2020/04/24 FNMATHOME 1 MTG Arena Promo Pack TBA 2020/04/16 PlayIkoria 3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs TBA 2020/01/16 PlayTheros 3 Theros Beyond Death packs TBA 2019/09/26 PlayEldraine 3 Throne of Eldraine packs TBA 2019/07/02 PlayM20 3 Core Set 2020 packs TBA 2019/07/02 LevelUp 2000 Mastery XP TBA 2019/06/21 EnlightenMe Narset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card style TBA 2019/06/14 WrittenInStone Nahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card style TBA 2019/06/07 ShieldsUp Teyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card style TBA 2019/05/30 InnerDemon Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card style TBA 2019/05/23 OverTheMoon Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card style TBA 2019/04/25 PlayWarSpark 3 War of the Spark packs TBA 2019/03/31 ShinyGoblinPirate Fanatical Firebrand (M19) card style 2023/01/01 2019/03/31 SparkleDruid Druid of the Cowl (M19) card style 2023/01/01 2019/03/30 FoilFungus Deathbloom Thallid (M19) card style 2023/01/01 2019/03/29 ParallaxPotion Revitalize (M19) card style 2023/01/01 2019/03/29 SuperScry Opt (M19) card style 2023/01/01

