MTGArena Codes: a Complete List of All Codes That Can Be Used in The Game

Magic The Gathering Arena always has codes that you can use immediately to get free test kits for the latest expansion of the game, and here is the current list as of December 2022. These cards will be added to your collection for your use. when you test them in your games and create your strongest deck to compete with online players.
You should get as many free MTG Arena codes as possible, as expanding the entire digital pool of Magic The Gathering cards may take some time if you are not willing to shell out some money to immediately buy several sets like real cards. It would definitely be a slow process to collect cards by grinding out gold or premium gems while playing regularly. To make it easier to work with these cards, here is a list of all the current codes that provide mostly free sets, as well as gold to boost your game. Some of the codes will also unlock certain cards, cosmetic items, and experience boosts to help you progress further in the free skill pass. Playing MTGA will allow fans of Magic: The Gathering to play this game more, especially thanks to the easily accessible online players and the convenience of the availability of the game, which can be played on PCs and mobile phones.
New MTG Arena codes will be added from time to time (especially with each new addition), so don’t forget to bookmark this page and come back later!
Free MTG Arena Rewards
Awards Release Date
13.12.2022 6 sets of Alchemy: The Brothers’ War
13.12.2022 Map of the base land Wastes
Free codes for MTG Arena
|Date Released
|Code
|Rewards
|Expiry Date
|2022/12/09
|RepairAndRecharge
|3000 XP
1000 Gold
|2022/12/20
|2022/11/15
|PlayBRO
|3 The Brothers’ War packs
|TBA
|2022/10/07
|PlayDMUA
PlayDMUAlchemy
|3 Alchemy: Dominaria packs
|TBA
|2022/09/01
|PlayDMU
|3 Dominaria United packs
|TBA
|2022/07/07
|PlayHBG
|3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate packs
|TBA
|2022/06/02
|PlayAlchemyNewCapenna
|3 Alchemy: New Capenna packs
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|CabarettiAlliance
|Cabaretti Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|RiveteerBlitz
|Riveteers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|ObscuraConnive
|Obscura Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|MaestroCasualty
|Maestros Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|BrokerShield
|Brokers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/28
|PlaySNC
|3 Streets of New Capenna packs
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|InformationIsPower
|Obscura Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|CrimeIsAnArtForm
|Maestros Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|AlwaysFinishTheJob
|Riveteers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|FunIsntFree
|Cabaretti Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|ReadTheFinePrint
|Brokers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/03/17
|PlayNEOAlchemy
|3 Alchemy: Kamigawa packs
|TBA
|2022/02/10
|PlayNEO
|3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs
|TBA
|2021/11/11
|PlayVOW
|3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs
|TBA
|2021/09/16
|PlayMID
|3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs
|TBA
|2021/07/08
|PlayDND
|3 Forgotten Realms packs
|TBA
|2021/04/15
|PlayStrixhaven
|3 Strixhaven: School of Mages packs
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|DebateDuelists
|Silverquill Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|ArtClub
|Prismari Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|SwampPunks
|Witherbloom Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|MathWhizzes
|Quandrix Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|RockJocks
|Lorehold Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/01/28
|PlayKaldheim
|3 Kaldheim packs
|TBA
|2020/11/12
|TryKaladesh
|1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack
|TBA
|2020/09/17
|PlayZendikar
|3 Zendikar Rising packs
|TBA
|2020/06/25
|PlayM21
|3 Core Set 2021 packs
|TBA
|2020/04/24
|FNMATHOME
|1 MTG Arena Promo Pack
|TBA
|2020/04/16
|PlayIkoria
|3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs
|TBA
|2020/01/16
|PlayTheros
|3 Theros Beyond Death packs
|TBA
|2019/09/26
|PlayEldraine
|3 Throne of Eldraine packs
|TBA
|2019/07/02
|PlayM20
|3 Core Set 2020 packs
|TBA
|2019/07/02
|LevelUp
|2000 Mastery XP
|TBA
|2019/06/21
|EnlightenMe
|Narset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/06/14
|WrittenInStone
|Nahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/06/07
|ShieldsUp
|Teyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/05/30
|InnerDemon
|Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/05/23
|OverTheMoon
|Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/04/25
|PlayWarSpark
|3 War of the Spark packs
|TBA
|2019/03/31
|ShinyGoblinPirate
|Fanatical Firebrand (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/31
|SparkleDruid
|Druid of the Cowl (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/30
|FoilFungus
|Deathbloom Thallid (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/29
|ParallaxPotion
|Revitalize (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/29
|SuperScry
|Opt (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
