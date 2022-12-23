MTGArena Codes: a Complete List of All Codes That Can Be Used in The Game

Magic The Gathering Arena always has codes that you can use immediately to get free test kits for the latest expansion of the game, and here is the current list as of December 2022. These cards will be added to your collection for your use. when you test them in your games and create your strongest deck to compete with online players.

You should get as many free MTG Arena codes as possible, as expanding the entire digital pool of Magic The Gathering cards may take some time if you are not willing to shell out some money to immediately buy several sets like real cards. It would definitely be a slow process to collect cards by grinding out gold or premium gems while playing regularly. To make it easier to work with these cards, here is a list of all the current codes that provide mostly free sets, as well as gold to boost your game. Some of the codes will also unlock certain cards, cosmetic items, and experience boosts to help you progress further in the free skill pass. Playing MTGA will allow fans of Magic: The Gathering to play this game more, especially thanks to the easily accessible online players and the convenience of the availability of the game, which can be played on PCs and mobile phones.

New MTG Arena codes will be added from time to time (especially with each new addition), so don’t forget to bookmark this page and come back later!

Free MTG Arena Rewards

Awards Release Date

13.12.2022 6 sets of Alchemy: The Brothers’ War
13.12.2022 Map of the base land Wastes

Free codes for MTG Arena

Date Released Code Rewards Expiry Date
2022/12/09 RepairAndRecharge 3000 XP
1000 Gold		 2022/12/20
2022/11/15 PlayBRO 3 The Brothers’ War packs TBA
2022/10/07 PlayDMUA
PlayDMUAlchemy		 3 Alchemy: Dominaria packs TBA
2022/09/01 PlayDMU 3 Dominaria United packs TBA
2022/07/07 PlayHBG 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate packs TBA
2022/06/02 PlayAlchemyNewCapenna 3 Alchemy: New Capenna packs TBA
2022/05/16 CabarettiAlliance Cabaretti Sleeve TBA
2022/05/16 RiveteerBlitz Riveteers Sleeve TBA
2022/05/16 ObscuraConnive Obscura Sleeve TBA
2022/05/16 MaestroCasualty Maestros Sleeve TBA
2022/05/16 BrokerShield Brokers Sleeve TBA
2022/04/28 PlaySNC 3 Streets of New Capenna packs TBA
2022/04/08 InformationIsPower Obscura Sleeve TBA
2022/04/08 CrimeIsAnArtForm Maestros Sleeve TBA
2022/04/08 AlwaysFinishTheJob Riveteers Sleeve TBA
2022/04/08 FunIsntFree Cabaretti Sleeve TBA
2022/04/08 ReadTheFinePrint Brokers Sleeve TBA
2022/03/17 PlayNEOAlchemy 3 Alchemy: Kamigawa packs TBA
2022/02/10 PlayNEO 3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs TBA
2021/11/11 PlayVOW 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs TBA
2021/09/16 PlayMID 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs TBA
2021/07/08 PlayDND 3 Forgotten Realms packs TBA
2021/04/15 PlayStrixhaven 3 Strixhaven: School of Mages packs TBA
2021/03/25 DebateDuelists Silverquill Sleeve TBA
2021/03/25 ArtClub Prismari Sleeve TBA
2021/03/25 SwampPunks Witherbloom Sleeve TBA
2021/03/25 MathWhizzes Quandrix Sleeve TBA
2021/03/25 RockJocks Lorehold Sleeve TBA
2021/01/28 PlayKaldheim 3 Kaldheim packs TBA
2020/11/12 TryKaladesh 1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack TBA
2020/09/17 PlayZendikar 3 Zendikar Rising packs TBA
2020/06/25 PlayM21 3 Core Set 2021 packs TBA
2020/04/24 FNMATHOME 1 MTG Arena Promo Pack TBA
2020/04/16 PlayIkoria 3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs TBA
2020/01/16 PlayTheros 3 Theros Beyond Death packs TBA
2019/09/26 PlayEldraine 3 Throne of Eldraine packs TBA
2019/07/02 PlayM20 3 Core Set 2020 packs TBA
2019/07/02 LevelUp 2000 Mastery XP TBA
2019/06/21 EnlightenMe Narset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card style TBA
2019/06/14 WrittenInStone Nahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card style TBA
2019/06/07 ShieldsUp Teyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card style TBA
2019/05/30 InnerDemon Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card style TBA
2019/05/23 OverTheMoon Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card style TBA
2019/04/25 PlayWarSpark 3 War of the Spark packs TBA
2019/03/31 ShinyGoblinPirate Fanatical Firebrand (M19) card style 2023/01/01
2019/03/31 SparkleDruid Druid of the Cowl (M19) card style 2023/01/01
2019/03/30 FoilFungus Deathbloom Thallid (M19) card style 2023/01/01
2019/03/29 ParallaxPotion Revitalize (M19) card style 2023/01/01
2019/03/29 SuperScry Opt (M19) card style 2023/01/01

 

Come back to find out more MTGArena codes that will be updated on this page.

To learn more about games from us, visit our Gaming homepage.

