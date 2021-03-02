MTG: Lord of the Rings and Warhammer revealed

Wizards of the Coast announced on Monday (1) that the popular card collection Universes Beyond, from Magic: The Gathering, will return in 2022, bringing unprecedented crossovers with the Lord of the Rings and Warhammer 40,000 franchises.

According to the publisher of the card game, the new Universes Beyond themes will coexist with the countless collections already launched in MTG, but will function as significant expansions of the narrative, leading players to interactively and with the same dynamics of the game, others worlds, characters, settings and plots of the most popular sagas of cinema, comics, literature and games.

To differentiate from normal cards, the seal will have its own frame and details that indicate the existence of the crossed universes, presenting unique visuals just like there was with Secret Lair. WotC also confirmed that the collection will not be in standalone format – crossover format with The Walking Dead – and will be made available as Magic cards in its entirety, with restrictions only in relation to the standard game system with deck rotations, as it cannot be played that way.

Initially, Universes Beyond is expected to be reserved to relate only to products and brands not created by Wizards of the Coast. Thus, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the first set of Magic with a Dungeons & Dragons theme, scheduled to arrive in 2021, will not be part of the collection.