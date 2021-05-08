MTG: Dungeons & Dragons Collection Gets First Spoilers

MTG: Wizards of the Coast revealed on Friday (7) the first spoilers of the Adventures in the Forgotten Kingdoms collection, which will mark a complete crossover between Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Announced in September 2020, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms has finally had its first content revealed and promises to bring a lot of news to collectors and players, including customized booster and deck sets. It has also been confirmed that the set will introduce unpublished themed reinforcement cards, one for each MTG color and one extra that has not yet been confirmed – possibly linked to artifacts.

Among the teasers released, the highlight is the standard and borderless versions of the dragon god Tiamat, a legendary creature that should come as the leader of one of the four Commander decks announced for the edition (Aura of Courage, Dungeons of Death, Dragon Rage and Planar Portal). The demonstrations also appear with references to the classic RPG table D&D, such as the Vorpal Sword and the Portable Hole, both from the 5th edition of the saga. Check out the images below.

Finally, WotC revealed that the collection will provide alternative frames for special cards, evoking the same art used in Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition books and manuals. Below are two editions without observer text.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is scheduled to launch on July 8 for MTG Arena players, while the physical collection arrives on July 23 with global availability.