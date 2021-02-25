MTG: discover the Nordic deities that inspired Kaldheim

The long-awaited Kaldheim collection, from Magic: The Gathering, is officially in our hands, and with it a series of incredible cards set in the vast universe of Vikings.

According to Wizard of the Coast, most of Kaldheim’s new rare letters sought inspiration from well-known names in Norse mythology, with direct reflection on the characters’ visuals and their codenames. Check out some of the main references below.

Alrund, God of the Cosmos – Odin

In Kaldheim, Odin was the main inspiration for Alrund, God of the Cosmos. Like the Norse god, the legendary creature has one less eye and affinity for crows, known to be the spies, eyes and ears of the Father of All.

Valki, God of Lies – Loki

The beloved and trickster Loki won an incredible adaptation in Kaldheim, now with a darker look and focused on his inheritances: those of the Ice Giants in Jotunheim. Like Valki, God of Lies, the god arrives with an exile punk skill and should certainly be used extensively by some Commander decks.

Toralf, God of Fury – Thor

The God of Thunder is also present in Kaldheim, armed with his powerful hammer and his fury. Toralf, like Thor, denies his family’s throne, and lives like a nomad in his kingdom in search of challenges.