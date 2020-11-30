MT6893 processor outperforms Snapdragon 865 in AnTuTu

On Monday (30), the benchmarking site AnTuTu released results of the new processor from MediaTek, which surpasses the powerful Snapdragon 865 by a small advantage. The MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity is a processor with 6 nm architecture equipped with 8 cores, a configuration similar to Samsung’s Exynos 1080.

The MediaTek chipset has four Cortex-A78 cores, three of which are limited to the 2.6GHz frequency and one capable of reaching 3.0GHz. The set is accompanied by four more A55 cores with dynamic frequencies and a focus on saving cell phone resources. For its integrated GPU, the company chose the Mali-G77 MC9, while Samsung opted for the G78 cores for its Exynos.

The configuration of the new MT6893 Dimensity, allowed its performance to surpass the famous Snapdragon 865 by a small advantage of 10,990 points. Despite seeming little, the results suggest that the new MediaTek processor will arrive as a more economically viable alternative without giving up on cutting-edge performance. They also indicate what to expect from the cell phone market for the coming year, with fierce competition on account of the new Exynos 1080 and Kirin 9000.



