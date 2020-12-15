Mt. Expected explanation came from Gox

Mt. In the statement made by Gox, it was reported that the draft file regarding the repayment plan was submitted to the court.

The payment plan to be made to the creditors is expected to present to the court today, Mt. The expected announcement from Gox has arrived. It was reported that the trustee delegation submitted the draft file on the rehabilitation plan to the court.

The statement was as follows:

“Rehabilitation Plan Draft File Description

On 15 December 2020, the board of trustees presented the draft file regarding the rehabilitation plan. The Tokyo District Court and an auditor will review the case file and decide whether the rehabilitation plan will continue with the processes outlined in the file. The rehabilitation board of trustees will announce the draft plan to the relevant parties in a timely and appropriate manner.

As it is known, Mt. Gox was the most used Bitcoin exchange in the world for a period. The stock exchange alone accounted for 80 percent of the entire transaction volume during its operating period. In 2014, Mt. Gox suspended all trades, shut down its website, and filed for bankruptcy protection. The stock exchange had stolen more than 800 thousand BTC. At that time, Mt. Many users lost their Bitcoins on Gox. For some time Mt. A process is in progress for making payments to creditors at Gox.

Today, Mt. It was the deadline for Gox to present its creditors repayment plan to the court. In the statement, it is stated that his plan was presented to the court. Now the ball is in court and the court will clarify how the process will continue.

It was expected to clarify how 150 thousand BTC will be distributed

Today Mt. With the statement to be made by Gox, the expectation was to explain how 150 thousand BTC will be distributed to the creditors. However, the statement did not include a detail about the payment plan, it was only stated that it will be properly announced when the time comes.

Mt. After the announcement from Gox, Bitcoin price also moved upwards. With the market fear not yet realized, the Bitcoin price increased from $ 19,120 to $ 19,364. The price is at the level of 19 thousand 310 dollars around 13.30 when the news was published.



