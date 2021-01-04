MSI will launch Intel’s 11th Gen Processors in March

While MSI says that Intel’s 11th generation processors Rocket Lake series will be released in late March, it is preparing to bring 11th generation support to some of its cards.

The first quarter of 2021 was marked for the launch of the Rocket Lake series, the new generation processors of Intel, which dominates the processor market. A post from the official MSI account from Danwana forums in South Korea confirmed the processors’ release date.

While the user with the nickname @ harukaze5719 shared the post on Twitter, Videocardz also confirmed the post. The machine translation of the post, on the other hand, gave a sufficiently accurate explanation, although it did not provide perfect translation.

Statement from MSI on forum

Currently, Intel 10th generation cards such as the H410, B460 and Z490 will be updated for Intel 11th generation processors, and the Z490 will be the first motherboard to be updated.

The release of Intel 11th generation CPUs is scheduled for the end of March, and (boards) will be updated one by one before the March release. ”

Cypress Cove core architecture will be used in the Rocket Lake family, which is Intel’s 11th generation processors. These processor cores focus on improving thread performance. Intel hopes to take the lead in single-threading in the next generation, thereby leaving AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series behind.

However, it should be noted that AMD will have an advantage over its competitor in terms of core count. AMD offers 16 cores support in the AM4 socket. Intel is expected to be up to 8 cores in the Rocket Lake series.

Competition continues in the processor market

Rocket Lake processors support the 400 series LGA 1200 motherboards used today when used with the correct BIOS settings. Intel’s next-generation 500-series LGA 1200 motherboards are expected to be available as complementary with new processors in the near future.

The processor market struggle between AMD and Intel seems to continue for longer. Both companies force each other to do better and to be more competitive in terms of price, with different methods and architectures. The users benefit most from this situation.



