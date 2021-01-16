MSI unveils RTX 30 Sea Hawk models

MSI launches liquid-cooled RTX 30 Sea Hawk models. MSI, which previously offered liquid cooling video cards to users, introduced new models with direct liquid cooling. It is stated that the models produced are NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

Liquid-cooled hardware, which attracts the attention of computer enthusiasts, is used by users who expect high performance at lower temperatures. It is also curious how the models, which attract the curiosity of the users and especially the players with their performance, will achieve sales figures with liquid cooling.

MSI RTX 30 Sea Hawk released to users

Graphics cards that come with the AIO Liquid Cooling feature will also be available to users with an external fan cooling. When the images of the model are examined, there is a fan on the model and also a dual fan. The fan in this separate setup needs to be installed in the computer case.

When looking at the MSI RTX 30 Sea Hawk series features, the aluminum radiator shows itself. However, it is reported that the models have the processing unit and the pump equipped with a micro-fin and copper base to cool the VRAMs. In addition, it is reported that there is a special cooling fan for VRAMs on the models themselves.

It is stated that there are 2 120 mm fans for the radiators with the liquid that will cool the models. It is reported that the fans transferred to be 35 dB have MSI Torx Fan 4.0, which provides more air pressure.

No announcement has yet been made regarding the prices of the models and when they will go on sale. However, the models are expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2021.