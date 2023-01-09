WTF?! How to understand that your video cards are too expensive? When AIB partners take public hits at their high prices. MSI Gaming USA took the opportunity to highlight the dubious price of Nvidia Lovelace by posting an already deleted tweet about the RTX 4070 Ti, boasting that the cost of the newly released card is not as high as that of the RTX 4080.

Nvidia lost a lot of love after the launch of Ada Lovelace. The price of the RTX 4080 16 GB at $1200 is so high that speculators trying to profit from resale return them. Then there was a fiasco with the RTX 4080 12 GB for $ 900, as a result of which the card was “launched” before it appeared in a new guise last week: RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia lowered the price of the RTX 4070 Ti by $100, bringing it to $800, but we said in our review that the manufacturer’s recommended retail price should not exceed $700. In addition, the lack of Founders Edition cards and the fact that this is only Nvidia’s recommendation means that several models can be found at this price.

One of the add-on partners selling the RTX 4070 Ti is MSI. On Saturday, he sent out a tweet in which he announced that the card is now available for purchase in an online store. The company said that buyers can experience the power of Ada Lovelace at a price “not as bad as [so in the original] RTX 4080.”

MSI makes sense. The cheapest RTX 4080 card in the store at the moment is the Ventus 3X OC, whose price is $ 50 higher than the manufacturer’s recommended retail price ($1,249), and the most expensive is the Gaming X Trio for $ 1,379.99. The company sells one RTX 4070 Ti for a recommended retail price of $799, and the most expensive model is the Suprim X for $949.

VideoCardz notes that the tweet did not last long before it was deleted, possibly at the request of Nvidia, which hardly found it funny, but the site was able to make a record for everyone to see.