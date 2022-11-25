MSI teaser ultra-wide gaming monitor QD-OLED with a frequency of 240 Hz

The OLED monitor market is finally heating up

Something to look forward to: MSI teased its upcoming ultra-wide gaming monitor designed for enthusiasts on Twitter. There are few details about the “Project 491C” at the moment, and the company only confirms that it will be equipped with a QD-OLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The MSI monitor will have an aspect ratio of 32:9 and, judging by the name, will have a size of 49 inches diagonally. This would make it the same form factor as two 27-inch 16:9 panels side by side, with the advantage of no faceplates in the middle.

Samsung Display will produce the panel, making it the company’s fourth QD-OLED screen size after the 55-inch and 65-inch TV panels and the 34-inch ultra-wide panel found in the excellent Alienware AW3423DW.

The MSI monitor will also be curved, although the company did not mention how aggressive the bend will be…

The world’s FIRST ultra-wide curved gaming monitor with a 240 Hz QD-OLED panel ensures that you get much more viewing pleasure than anything you’ve had before. Get ready for CES2023, the debut of our Project 491C. #MSIxCES2023 #InnovationAward

— MSI Gaming (@msigaming) November 24, 2022

As for the resolution of the 491C project, there are several options here. Its resolution may be limited to just 3840 x 1080, but this is unlikely given the high-tech nature of QD-OLED displays at the moment.

It’s also possible that it will have a resolution of 5120 x 1440, like some of Samsung’s latest ultra-wide VA panels of the same size. Finally, the most interesting option: it could be one of the “ultra-wide” 8K monitors with DisplayPort 2.1 support, which AMD talked about in its RDNA 3 live broadcast, giving it a resolution of 7680 x 2160.

In any case, the MSI Project 491C is likely to be a fantastic gaming monitor thanks to the highest refresh rate on the QD-OLED panel. Expect to hear more details about it, including pricing and availability at CES in January.

In related news, LG has finally posted the UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED monitor on its website. To refresh your memory quickly (pun intended), the upcoming 45-inch ultra-wide screen has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

We learned that LG will open pre-orders for the monitor on December 12, and deliveries will begin on December 28. However, it won’t be cheap: LG’s website lists a price of $1,700 in the US.