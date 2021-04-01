MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip unveiled

MSI has added two new models to its Summit series, which won the CES award. MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip are aimed at those looking for a flexible, portable and versatile working style.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo stands out with its design and features

Receiving the “Best of CES 2021” award, Summit E13 Flip Evo stands out with its golden ratio in design. MSI states that all features are calculated with golden ratio, from logo placement to 16:10 screen ratio, which increases the business efficiency by expanding the viewing area.

The laptop case was also produced with CNC machines. Its ergonomic 360-degree hinges are ideal for different usage scenarios. Certified by the Intel® Evo ™ platform, the Summit E13 Flip Evo can handle high-performance processes with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core ™ i7 processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

The laptop, which can offer up to 20 hours of battery time, offers a performance increase of up to 10 percent compared to other laptops in the same class. It also has WiFi 6E wireless technology.

With Thunderbolt ™ 4, you can quickly charge your devices and transfer data at speeds up to 40 Gb / s. PCIe Gen4 SSD will speed up your daily workflow with even more reliable signal transmission.

Enterprise-class security measures such as hardware-based TPM2.0 are also included to keep your sensitive business secrets safe and secure. For increasingly popular video calls, the Summit E13 Flip Evo’non webcam has 3-in-1 protection: the warning light to indicate that the camera is turned on, the On / Off button and a lock on the side of the laptop.

11th Gen Intel® Core ™ i7-1185G7 processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (max)

13.4 inch FHD + (1920 × 1200), 16:10, IPS-level, touchscreen, MSI Pen support

LPDDR4x-4267 integrated, Maximum 32GB memory

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD, PCIe Gen4 storage

Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX210 + Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity

4 cell, Li-Po, 70Whr / 65W battery

1.35 kg weight – 300.2 (W) x 222.25 (D) x 14.9 (H) mm size

For video conferences, MSI AI Noise Cancellation and Noise Reduction CAM features allow you to experience your professional working environment with uninterrupted comfort for online calls by preventing unwanted noise that may occur in both image and sound.

The slimmest 2-in-1 laptop with a 16-inch screen: Summit E16 Flip

This product is the thinnest computer ever in the 16 inch foldable laptop market. In addition to all the excellent features of the Summit E13 Flip Evo, the Summit E16 Flip has a performance that can easily handle heavy workloads with the latest NVIDIA graphics.

Thanks to MSI’s new thermal design “Dynamic Cooler Boost”, the system produces only 35dB of noise even when the CPU is operating under full load. The average noise level of its competitors in the same conditions is between 45 ~ 60dB.