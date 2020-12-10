MSI launches RX 6900 XT reference design graphics card

MSI starts selling the RX 6900 XT with reference design instead of special models.

Last day, we saw ASUS’s TUF Gaming OC model and reference design graphics card. AMD’s reference design card will be sold by almost all manufacturing partners. MSI apparently did not work on custom-designed models.

As we mentioned before, there are no design changes in the reference model. However, the frequency speeds remain the same and the factory overclocking is not done.

For the flagship model, we would have liked to see a Gaming X series from MSI. Perhaps the company did not include special designs due to stock problems in the first period. In this context, we can see one or more special cooled models in the coming months. As a matter of fact, it is said that AMD will produce the reference design RX 6000 series cards for a limited time. For this reason, special models of third-party manufacturers are likely to come.



