MSI is in trouble again: graphics cards are stolen!

Graphics card manufacturer MSI is in trouble again! The graphics cards of the company, whose factory was burned before, were stolen this time. Standing out with its performance components for PC gamers, laptops and desktop computers, the Taiwanese manufacturer has begun to be known for its misfortunes over and over.

MSI’s RTX 3090s worth 300 thousand dollars were stolen

Early this morning RTX 3090 graphics cards in 40 shipping boxes were stolen from an MSI factory in China. It is estimated that the stolen graphics cards are worth about $ 336,500. It is estimated that 200 graphics cards, each worth $ 1500, could be sold at a higher price in the black market due to the shortage of stock in the market. MSI branded graphics cards can find buyers for over $ 2000 on auction sites.

MSI made a statement noting that the factory’s shipping area was monitored by cameras and every truck was inspected. Emphasizing that this theft might be an “inside” business, the company applied to the police. MSI announced that it is putting a reward of 15 thousand dollars for each information that will help to find the stolen graphics cards, and if the responsible people confess, they will be “merciful”.



