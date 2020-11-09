MSI factory fire broke out! Here are the images

The disasters experienced by the Taiwanese technology giant MSI in 2020 do not end. Months after Sheng-Chang Chiang’s death as a result of his accident, a fire broke out in his factories in China, whose cause has not yet been determined. While no one was killed or injured in the fire inside the MSI factory, an investigation was launched into the incident.

MSI factory burst into flames

The massive manufacturing facility in Kunshan, China, suddenly burst into flames for an unknown reason. In the video published on Reddit and titled “MSI headquarters in China is in flames, my 3080 is going”, it was seen that the people around panic due to the black smoke covering the environment.

MSI has not yet made a statement regarding the issue. While the absence of anyone injured in the fire is seen as a pleasing development regarding the incident, it is hoped that the damage to the company will be minimal and the incident will be overcome in a short time. Founded in 2003, the factory housed 2 production areas and 1 research facility. It is stated that GeForce RTX 30 series cards, which are no longer manufactured at the factory, X570 motherboards for Zen 3 processors, and the upcoming RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are produced.



