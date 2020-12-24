MSI disassembles Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio

AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 family hit the market this month proving the effectiveness of the company’s new RDNA 2 architecture. Despite not having high performance with Ray Tracing enabled, the video card line offers extremely high gross graphics performance, sometimes surpassing its equivalent rivals in the GeForce RTX 3000 line.

Despite the reference models, which do not have much time on the market, already deliver good performance, the RX 6000 GPUs shine in customized models from manufacturers such as ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI. Among them is MSI’s Gaming X Trio, which has a huge heat sink and an advanced Tri Frozr 2 fan system.

To demonstrate the special features of its high-end model, MSI released this Christmas Eve a teardown of the RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio, detailing the fans, the heatsink and the circuit board, which has a shape and power system customized for push the GPU to the limit.



