MSI Delta 15 with Ryzen 9 5900 HX processor introduced!

MSI, one of the computer manufacturers competing to bring together the best hardware from keyboard to screen, processor to graphics card to provide the best experience to gamers, AMD Advantage Edition A5 Delta-15 home to Ryzen 9 5900 HX processor and Radeon RX 6700M graphics card. -Announced A5EFK-030JP.

Consisting of 8 cores and 16 threads, the 5900 HX has a base operating frequency of 3.3 GHz. The processor, which can go up to 4.6 GHz if needed and has 16 MB of L3 Cache, is produced by TSMC with a 7 nm fabrication process.

MSI Delta 15 specs and price

The RX 6700M, built on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture, is popular recently because it is quite new. The screen of Delta 15, which has a refresh rate of 240 Hz, offers a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. With a thickness of 19 mm and a weight of 1.9 kg, the device, which is quite suitable for carrying compared to its competitors, comes out of the box with Windows 10.

Standing out with its battery life claim of up to 12 hours, Delta 15 comes out of the box with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and it is possible to upgrade them later. The computer, which contains all the ports needed from USB Type-C to Hi-Res headphone output, was presented to users with a price tag of approximately 1940 dollars.