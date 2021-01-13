MSI Brings Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU to Raider GE76

During CES 2021, several manufacturers took the time to update their notebook lines with the new families from AMD and Nvidia. Lenovo brought 5 new gaming notebooks with Ryzen 5000H chips, while ASUS announced no fewer than 7 models, also equipped with AMD’s recently launched processors.

Razer was one of the manufacturers to update the specifications of its Razer Blade 15 and Blade Pro 17, but interestingly it chose to keep Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake-H, while bringing Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs. This is also the case from MSI, which today unveiled its new Raider GE66 and GE76, bringing only the RTX 3000 mobile line.

Main gamer models from MSI, the Raider GE66 and GE76 share many of their specifications, with the difference being the screen size. The first features a 15.6-inch display, while the second is equipped with a 17.3-inch panel, with a maximum resolution of 1080P and refresh rates between 244Hz and 300Hz in both cases.

In addition, we have CPUs ranging from the Intel Core i7 10750H with 6 cores and 12 threads to the Core i7 10870H and i7 10875H with 8 cores and 16 threads, in addition to Geforce RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM , up to 1TB of SSD storage, impressive 99.9Wh battery, SD card reader, HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports. The packages complete a front strip and the keyboard backlit with RGB LEDs.