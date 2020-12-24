MSI breaks down Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio

AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 family hit the market this month proving the effectiveness of the company’s new RDNA 2 architecture. Despite not having high performance with Ray Tracing enabled, the video card line offers extremely high gross graphics performance, sometimes surpassing its equivalent rivals in the GeForce RTX 3000 line.

Despite the reference models, which do not have much time on the market, already deliver good performance, the RX 6000 GPUs shine in customized models from manufacturers such as ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI. Among them is MSI’s Gaming X Trio, which has a huge heat sink and an advanced Tri Frozr 2 fan system.

To demonstrate the special features of its high-end model, MSI released this Christmas Eve a teardown of the RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio, detailing the fans, the heatsink and the circuit board, which has a shape and power system customized for push the GPU to the limit.

With a 12 + 4 phase design and two 8-pin connectors, the RX 6800 XT is capable of reaching 2285MHz boost clock, 35MHz above the reference models, in addition to having a wide overclocking margin. The Gaming X Trio model is a simpler variant of the premium Lightning and SUPRIM X models, while retaining many robust yet reduced technologies.

The Tri Frozr cooling system is one of them, with three fans that connect pairs of its blades to increase the air flow. In addition, the three remain stationary as long as the temperature is below 60ºC, thus ensuring the silent operation of the plate.

Another highlight is the heatsink, which features aluminum halides in the new wave curved 2.0 design. Accompanied by deflectors that increase the air passage, these halides reduce turbulence and guarantee drops of up to 2ºC in temperature in relation to the previous design.

There are also 7 copper heat pipes for heat transfer, which work with the nickel backplate with two other heat pipes for better efficiency. The package includes the exclusive Thermal Compound X thermal paste, with performance superior to traditional solutions.

The MSI Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio still have no price or date to reach the market, although there are expectations for the models to debut in early 2021. The manufacturer has guaranteed that the RX 6900 XT will also be offered in a Gaming X Trio variant.



