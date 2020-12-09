MSI Accidentally Releases CPU-Z Image of 11th Gen Intel Processor

Intel 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors have been sent to manufacturing partners and testing continues.Everyone is curious about the path Intel will follow after AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series processors.

We looked at all the information we have about Mavi Team’s 11th generation Rocket Lake desktop processors. Later, the Geekbench and Ashes of The Singularity tests of the upcoming two new processors came to light.

If you remember, we mentioned recently that MSI will bring Re-Size BAR support to Intel 400 series motherboards. The hardware manufacturer clearly posted a CPU-Z screenshot of the Rocket Lake-S processor here. This press release was subsequently deleted, but

The Rocket Lake processor reflected in the images has 8 cores and is an example of engineering. Here, we see that AVX512F and SHA instruction sets that are not included in Comet Lake-S series are supported. On the other hand, the maximum TDP value of the CPU has been recorded as 125W. However, as you know, this represents the PL1 value and power consumption levels above 200W will be easily exceeded.

The model of the processor in the CPU-Z screenshot is unclear, but it could be a Core i7-11700K or Core i7-11700KF. In addition, the engineering example chip in the visual was operating at 4.3 GHz. With the bus speed of 99.98 MHz, the 50x peak multiplier is remarkable. So this processor can reach 5.0 GHz.

The information here is limited for now. However, 11th generation CPUs and 500 series motherboards will be on the market in the first quarter of 2021. If we give a clear date, the expectations point to the last weeks of March.



