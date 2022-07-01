Ms. Marvel’s villains are the weakest side of the series (and that’s okay)

The following article contains small spoilers for Episode 4 of “Miss Marvel”.

Last week in “Miss Marvel” fans got acquainted with the Fate clan and their “Nur dimension”. At first it seemed that they would become allies of Kamala Khan Iman Vellani, guiding her on her journey to uncover the truth about the magic bracelet and her powers. Nimra Buchi’s Najma seemed like the perfect role model with her comforting words and explanations. However, things changed quite quickly, and even before the episode was over, Najma and her clan came out against Kamala.

Within the first hour of their appearance in “Miss Marvel,” the Destiny Clan turned from supportive allies into the villains of the show. Their portrayal, however, was rather pale compared to other villains in the Marvel cinematic universe. Using Islamic mythology as a backdrop, the series has so far failed to present them in the same light as the mystical creatures they were inspired by, and they seem to be the weakest aspect of the Disney Plus series. Is it really a problem though?

After Najma reveals the truth about the clan of Fate, or jinn, as she calls them, it becomes clear that Kamala is also one of them. Moving away from her comic book roots, Kamala’s powers are rooted in Islamic mythology rather than stemming from the fact that she was Non-Human. However, many questions still remained unanswered, and even Najma seemed to withhold the information she shared. The next time she appears on the screen, she suddenly becomes the main villain of the series and is ready to go to any lengths to get the bracelet, including the murder of Kamala and her entire family. The path from dating to portraying evil forces seemed too fast and almost absurd.

Then the Fate Clan was seen attacking Kamala at her brother Aamir’s wedding, followed by a rather lackluster sequence of actions. While Kamala’s powers were on display, the villains, who have clearly been around for a century, seemed average at best and failed to catch a teenage girl who is still learning to use the bracelet to her advantage. After a few minutes of a dull demonstration of their powers under the fantastic “Life on Prayer” Bon Jovi, the clan of Fate is arrested by the Department of Damage Control. At this point, it’s obvious that this isn’t the last thing fans will see about them, and the next episode will bring them back immediately.

In the latest episode of “Miss Marvel”, members of the Destiny Clan are escorted along the corridor of the guarded supermax prison of the DODC. This whole sequence is probably one of the clunkiest things the MCU has done so far. When the Fate clan was arrested, the DODC sent an entire army to the wedding hall, but only one guard was assigned to escort five people with superpowers and evil intentions to their cells at the facility. Besides, why are there old rusty pipes in the corridors of a top-secret facility? It was as if they were asking for trouble.

Within a few seconds, five people overpowered this guard. As they unfasten their handcuffs and break free, several more guards approach them in this gigantic structure, which should be a prison for creatures with abilities. One would expect alarms, a security storm and a potential standoff between the two sides. But none of this happens, and the Fate clan manages to escape with ease. The scene was poorly written and directed, and instead of showing the greater malice of the series stronger, she threw them into a dim light.

Now that Kamala is in Karachi, it was expected that the Fate of the clan would appear there. She meets Aramis Knight’s Red Dagger, who further introduces her to Farhan Akhtar’s Valid, the leader of their group. Their headquarters is located in a top secret location with a hidden entrance that only the participants know about. However, a few minutes after escaping from prison, the Fate of the Clan collapsed through the skylight. It’s amazing how they tracked Kamala down and got to Karachi so quickly. Was it her Nur? Can they teleport? Either way, the show’s villain continues to be a one-dimensional threat in Episode 4.

Compared to last week’s showdown, the last episode of “Miss Marvel” had a much better action sequence. While Kamala and Red Dagger are racing through the streets of Karachi, and they are being chased by the clan of Fate, it’s fun to watch what is happening. But that still doesn’t make up for the missing pieces of the puzzle. What’s frustrating is that Waleed reveals that “The fate of the clan is not like the jinn you’ve heard about in stories or religious texts.” Although it was revealed last week that they originate from Islamic mythology, in the latest episode they are portrayed as simply otherworldly creatures similar to aliens.

Although it remains to be seen how the series will go with the Genie storyline, it has been weak so far.