Ms. Marvel Unfolds Her Teenage Fantasy In Her First Trailer With A Release Date

Ms. Marvel: This six-episode series will begin airing in June and will tell the story of teenager Kamala Khan. Kamala Khan begins her own heroine journey in the new Disney+ series produced by Marvel Studios. She has been made to be asked, but Ms. Marvel unfolds all her overflowing potential in a first trailer full of details. The young woman lives her adolescence in a more or less conventional way until she gets a magic bracelet that gives her a very special power. In the same video the release date is confirmed, next June 8 on the platform. You can enjoy the cosmic fantasy right on these lines.

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in this 6-episode miniseries, in which actors and actresses such as Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Matt Lintz also participate.

Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/giKSYA8vNT — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 15, 2022

Marvel conquers Disney +: the other series of the brand

Since Disney + landed in the different territories, the company has invested heavily in its two star sagas, Star Wars and Marvel superheroes. The MCU has not only expanded, it continues to have articulated all of its stories through interconnected movies and series. It all started in 2021 with the premiere of Scarlet Witch and Vision, which was followed by Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye, which closed the year with a story set at Christmas time.

The Disney machinery does not stop and 2022 already has its first Marvel series on the horizon. Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, will explore a subject as delicate as mental illness, while continuing to delve into this universe of characters. Ms. Marvel’s turn will come months later, although in between we can enjoy the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The truth is that the North American company will reinforce its productions with other authentic bombshells, this time from the hand of Lucasfilm. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on May 25 on the platform, while Star Wars: Andor, the second season of The Bad Shipment and the third of The Mandalorian are still scheduled for 2022.