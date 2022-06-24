Ms. Marvel shows that there is a Serious Problem with internet reviews

Anyone who has not previously been familiar with Miss Marvel and her appearance in comics will be shocked if they decide to look through some of the available online reviews before giving a decent chance to the new MCU series. That’s because, at the moment, the show is the perfect symbol of the very strange landscape that surrounds movies, television and video games when it comes to reviews.

While “Miss Marvel” is indeed being criticized, the show is also receiving outstanding reviews from many media outlets. Reviews invariably call it the final 10 out of 10, which, although welcomed by newcomer Kamala Khan, hardly helps viewers draw a clear picture of what the series really looks like. At the time of writing and after the release of the second episode, “Miss Marvel” has a remarkable 96% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics (up from 97% last week). However, these reviews show a large imbalance, which raises the question: what is really going on with Miss Marvel?

What does the bombardment of the Review look like for Marvel

This phenomenon is widely known to gamers. A new name is coming out (for example, Diablo Immortal), and the inclusion of a function or a plot element irritates a certain part of the fans (for example, microtransactions) or makes the whole experience completely unsatisfactory, which causes a wave of negative ratings. While the Internet allows you to democratize reviews with user-submitted ratings, it also opens the door to serious manipulation on both sides of the spectrum.

It’s hard to believe that 28% percent of all viewers who have seen “Miss Marvel” consider this an absolutely pathetic experience; even Morbius doesn’t do this to people. However, at the same time, the notion that a rookie superhero can magically earn more points than “Black Panther”, “Avengers: Finale”, “Iron Man” and “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home” should also be taken with a grain of salt. Even if “Miss Marvel” is groundbreaking in terms of representation, this should not turn a blind eye to its shortcomings. The series doesn’t deserve a perfect score just for appearing; in fact, it underestimates the value of the diversity milestones it achieves.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion about Miss Marvel or any other work of fiction in this regard. But by trying to put forward ridiculously high scores as a counterbalance to the wave of bombardment of reviews, both fans and the media question this very praise. As it stands, most of the reviews of “Miss Marvel” are either ones or tens, although it’s probably more likely that the series better matches the many more organic ratings between 7 and 9.

As the MCU’s first Muslim superhero, Ms. Marvel is subject to vicious online attacks from a very vocal Islamophobic minority who simply hate the series without paying attention to its actual content. Despite this, the media are obliged to themselves and to users not to feed such trolls, as this is one of the greatest traps of the Internet.

What is Miss Marvel’s real score?

First of all, no Marvel production on Disney Plus deserves the lowest score. The huge budget, the cost of production and the love invested in their creation practically guarantee the minimum standard of quality that most people expect from everything related to Disney in the first place. However, although the visual style of “Miss Marvel” is very popular, some other aspects of the series are likely not to resonate with a wide audience.

The first of them is that “Miss Marvel” for the most part plays very much like a teen comedy or drama. By its nature, this genre is unlikely to appeal to the broad demographic that has supported the MCU for the past 14 years. There’s nothing wrong with that, “Miss Marvel” does surprisingly well with its teenage edge, but relying on it so much, it just won’t be as attractive to many people. It will seem interesting to a certain age group, but not to others.

Spider-Man is the youngest member of the Avengers, and even then Peter Parker is no novice. The appearance of Tom Holland was long-awaited, besides he had two more adult predecessors who paved the way for him. For a new, completely new character like Ms. Marvel, it’s very difficult to pull the weight of the entire series without such an attachment of the audience to her, and this is without taking into account the fact that after two episodes in the series there is nothing that resembles a villain. or an antagonist.

Hardly any of the Marvel series deserves unanimously outstanding reviews, and the numbers show that Loki stands head and shoulders above the rest, despite the fact that the cheating god cannot reach the same heights as the golden boy of Disney Plus, the Mandalorian. Miss Marvel is cheerful and carefree. This is exactly the kind of production that would never have been filmed in a movie, and it’s nice to see it on Disney Plus.