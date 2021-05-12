Ms. Marvel: New Disney + Series Recordings Complete

Ms. Marvel‘s recordings have ended. According to information from Variety, after finishing filming in Georgia, USA, production in Thailand was also completed, despite the increase in Covid-19 cases in the region.

The six-episode series is due to arrive at Disney + later this year and will be the starting point in the story of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to his own series, the character will also join Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in the film The Marvels, scheduled to debut in July 2022.

Ms. Marvel: what to expect from the new MCU series?

Kamala Khan is a Muslim teenager who loves superheroes long before she became one. In Ms. Marvel, the young girl will gain powers and will have to learn how to balance her heroine life with the daily life of a girl in high school.

Some behind-the-scenes photos show a bit of what Ms. Marvel’s uniform should look like. However, other information about the production is being kept secret. Many fans expect Larson to make an appearance on the series as Captain Marvel. After all, heroin has a big influence on Kamala.

Ms. Marvel is just one of the Marvel Studios series for Disney +. WandaVision and Falcão ea Soldado Invernal are now available in streaming, being critical and public successes. Loki will debut in June with unreleased episodes every Wednesday.

Other confirmed productions include: Hawkeye, What If… ?, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, Armor Wars and Iron Heart.

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to debut in 2021 at Disney +.