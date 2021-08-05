Ms. Marvel: Marvel Series To Premiere Only in 2022 on Disney+

Ms. Marvel: According to international press polls and speculation, the series Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, is expected to hit Disney+ only in 2022. Initially, the production would be released on streaming later this year, but plans have apparently changed on the MCU .

Gavião Arqueiro (Hawkeye, in the original), in turn, had his debut date confirmed in recent weeks. Featuring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Vera Farmiga in the main cast, the series will have its first episode released on November 24th, and should go through a few weeks until the end of the 1st season.

So far, taking into account that Marvel’s plans don’t include simultaneous series releases, there hasn’t been room for the inclusion of Ms. Marvel in the 2021 debut grid — and by now, it should somehow have been there. been announced by the company.

Ms. Marvel: Learn about upcoming MCU series at Disney+

Filming for Ms. Marvel was completed in May of this year, with additional scenes being filmed in Thailand for an entire month. Some promotional materials released to arouse viewers’ curiosity regarding Phase 4 of the MCU, even brought some of the first images of the production.

Remember that the main character was created in 2014 by G. Willow Wilson. Its plot is directly linked with that of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), previously seen in WandaVision – which causes a meeting between them all in the feature The Marvels, scheduled for the end of 2022.

Prior to this particular release, the series is expected to be seen by Disney streaming subscribers, with Mohan Kapoor, Zenobia Shroff, Laurel Marsden, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah in the main cast.

So stay tuned to all these news and don’t miss any details of what’s to come in the next steps and phases of the MCU!