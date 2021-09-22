Ms. Marvel: Marvel Series To Premiere On Disney+

Ms. Marvel: Marvel has officially announced that the Ms. Marvel series will hit Disney+ in February 2022. The production, starring young Iman Vellani, will focus on a teenage heroine, who will likely be introduced to the MCU with major narrative constructs.

Since it was announced, many media outlets, national and international, began to speculate about the series, even considering a debut in streaming in 2021 — also taking into account the statements of Victoria Alonso, executive vice president of Marvel Studios.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, several filming schedules were changed, as well as releases. In 2020, viewers were able to check out some of the first images of the new series, as well as some details about what would come next in this cinematographic universe.

The expectation is that, with a weekly distribution, the 1st season will be concluded by the release of Doutor Estranho at Multiverso da Loucura, scheduled for March of next year. In this way, audiences are already eager to know how the episodes will connect to other Marvel productions.

Ms. Marvel: Learn more about the MCU series on Disney+

Currently, Disney’s streaming continues with the broadcast of What If…?, which focuses directly on the comic book’s amusing theorizing on the issue of the multiverse. Several characters from the company have already been approached in different contexts such as Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Nick Fury, Tony Stark and, more recently, Thor.

The last episode of the animation is scheduled for October. Thus, viewers will be able to prepare for new releases, including the film Eternos, which arrives exclusively in some theaters around the world on November 5, as well as the series Gavião Arqueiro, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

Ms. Marvel will also feature an all-new cast including Laurel Marsden, Matt Lintz, Rish Sha, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and Iyad Hajjaj.

So stay tuned and be sure to check out this premiere when it finally happens! The new Marvel series will have its first episode released on Disney+ in February 2022.