Ms. Marvel already has an actress confirmed

Marvel Studios presents the young protagonist of its next series for Disney + and that will also be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios continues to introduce the interpreters for their new characters who will star in their respective MCU series on Disney +; And it is that after meeting the actress who will give life to She-Hulk in her homonymous series, now the young Iman Vellani has been introduced as Ms. Marvel. Thus, this series already has its protagonist confirmed through this unknown 18-year-old actress who will take the role of the popular Kamala Khan from the Marvel comics in live action format.

A totally unknown actress

Despite the fact that in recent months names have emerged as possible actresses to play Ms. Marvel, finally Marvel Studios has decided on a young interpreter who will have her first big break in Hollywood as part of the wide cast of movie stars of the MCU . It is about a girl who shares traits with the fictional character, remember, of Pakistani descent.

Thus, Iman Vellani will be Kamala Khan in the UCM, an American adolescent descendant of a Pakistani family who lives in New Jersey, with powers such as great strength and agility or the possibility of enlarging and lengthening parts of her body and a declared fan of Captain Marvel, that suddenly finds herself involved in dangerous adventures with her admired superheroes. We recently got to see Ms. Marvel as one of the protagonists of Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers.



