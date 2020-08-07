MRI anatomy, know all the details of your body

RM will steal more than a sigh, look at the body proportions of the idol of the Bangtan Boys. Namjoon is one of the most talented K-pop leaders, the rapper originally from the city of Ilsan Gu in Goyang, South Korea, from a very young age he developed a great love for reading, music and art.

RM has a very well proportioned body, the interpreter for ‘Seoul’ is tall, said to be around 1 meter 80 centimeters, so his anatomy parts are special and have unique details.

The routine of the BTS boys is very demanding, their schedule of activities is full of promotions, interviews, presentations, concerts and special invitations, they also comply with difficult choreography rehearsals.

This time we will present you some physical details of Kim Namjoon, we will show you the best photos of: his eyes, hands, legs and lips, what physical characteristic do you like most about RM?

Hair

RM has used an infinity of colors in his hair, throughout his career, he has also experimented with hairstyles, the rapper looks great and very attractive thanks to his bearing.

Hands

BTS’s RM’s hands look strong and marked, his fingers are thin, large, and his veins are marked, a sign that is attractive to many people.

Eyes

Namjoon’s eyes are intense, he has a magnetic gaze, but he can also show a more sweet and tender side. Do you like the look of RM?

Lips

Namjoon’s lips are thick, heart-shaped, they are the ideal size, his natural color is a red tone that captivates ARMY, a mole adorns his smile.

Dimples

If there is something that characterizes Kim Namjoon are his dimples, the BTS member shows these marks every time he smiles, filling the heart of ARMY with joy, what do you think of RM’s dimples?

Legs

Namjoon has naturally shapely legs, but long days of dancing and rehearsals have strengthened his limbs, the rapper looking amazing every time he takes the stage.



