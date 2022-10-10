MrBeast teams Up with Corpse Husband to create a new taste of Feastables Chocolate Bar

YouTube star MrBeast has teamed up with influencer and music artist Corpse Husband to introduce a whole new flavor to his line of Feastables chocolate bars.

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is a talented YouTuber. In addition to being a super-popular influencer with over 100 million subscribers, he is also the owner of his own fast food chain and a line of chocolate bars called Feastables.

The influencer first released the “Feastables” bars earlier this year, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. In fact, his viral distribution of chocolate bars led to the collapse of the official Feastables website.

Recently, an influential man hinted that his chocolate business is still ahead in a podcast — and it seems that his words ring true, as he has just announced a major collaboration with another big star.

On October 10, MrBeast unveiled a new taste of the Feastables bar in partnership with Corpse Husband, a faceless influencer and music artist who has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube and millions of listens on Spotify.

How to Buy a MrBeast x Corpse Husband Feastables Bar

The joint collaboration between MrBeast and Corpse, dubbed the “Corpse Bar”, is a “damn white chocolate” with cookie slices hidden inside.

Right now, fans can only buy boxes of chocolate bars instead of individual tiles through the official Feastables website.

How much does the Feastables Corpse bar cost?

At the time of this writing, fans could purchase up to three boxes of Corpse bars at a price of $29.99 per box.

In addition, fans can also purchase these boxes to get a chance to win an exclusive hoodie, with one box equating to one participation in the raffle of goods.

What is there in the Feastables Corpse bar?

According to the Feastables website, the “Corpse Bar” contains cocoa butter, cane sugar, milk, chocolate-flavored cookies, fruit and vegetable juice, salt and organic vanilla powder.

This latest drop came after MrBeast talked about his chocolate bars on an episode of the FULL SEND podcast, where he said he was in direct competition with Hershey’s and hoped to “wean” his fans off relatively “unhealthy” products.